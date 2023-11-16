TEDxDubai Presents COUNTDOWN, an evening for Climate Actions, Ideas, Solutions, and Connection in preparation for COP28
TEDxDubai is back with COUNTDOWN, a Climate solution-focused event for all the active agents working in sustainability
this event it's a great opportunity to learn some valuable lessons in preparation for COP28 while reconnecting with the community”DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEDxDubai is back with an exciting event, COUNTDOWN, featuring curated and unpublished talks from the recent TED COUNTDOWN summit that took place in Detroit in July 2023. This event aims to bring together individuals from various backgrounds to share knowledge and connect in preparation for the upcoming COP28.
— Natascia Radice, TEDxDubai Curator
TEDxDubai is known for its thought-provoking and inspiring events; COUNTDOWN is no exception. The event will feature recorded talks from renowned speakers who participated in the TED COUNTDOWN summit, discussing topics such as climate change, sustainability, and the future of our planet. These talks will provide valuable insights and ideas for individuals and organizations to take action towards a more sustainable future. The program will last for two hours followed by a discussion and networking along six session themes: Compass, Lessons, Dilemmas, Renewal Community, and Momentum.
The event is free of charge to attend, but interested individuals must complete a short application to obtain an invite. This ensures that the event is attended by those who are genuinely interested in learning and contributing to the conversation. COUNTDOWN will take place on 22.11. 23 at 7 pm at Index Tower outdoor theatre and attendees can expect an evening filled with engaging talks, learnings, and a chance to participate in the global movement towards a more sustainable world.
Natascia Radice, licensee and curator of TEDxDubai since 2009 said “This is the first time we reconnect with the community members since covid and it’s both thrilling and emotional. This event comes full circle as our partners have been in the TEDxDubai audience supporting us since our first edition, and it’s just wonderful to see them come back to get involved. Illac Diaz, who launched his global impact project Liter of Light on our very stage in 2011, will attend too and will be sharing his journey during discussions.”
TEDxDubai is committed to spreading ideas and sparking conversations that can lead to positive change and bringing together individuals from different backgrounds to learn, share, and connect in preparation for COP28. Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of the conversation and contribute to a better future for our planet.
For more information and to apply for an invite, please visit www.tedxdubai.com. Follow TEDxDubai on social media for updates and join the conversation using #TEDxDubai #JOINTHECOUNTDOWN. Let's countdown to a sustainable and just future for all.
About TEDx
TEDx was created in the spirit of TED's mission, "ideas worth spreading." The program is designed to give communities, organizations, and individuals the opportunity to stimulate dialogue through TED-like experiences at the local level.
At TEDx events, a screening of TED Talks videos -- or a combination of live presenters and TED Talks videos -- sparks deep conversation and connections. TEDx events are fully planned and coordinated independently, on a community-by-community basis.
