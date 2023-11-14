Senate Bill 975 Printer's Number 1228
PENNSYLVANIA, November 14 - An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in assault, further providing for the offense of terroristic threats.
