Senate Bill 977 Printer's Number 1224

PENNSYLVANIA, November 14 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in miscellaneous provisions relating to operation of vehicles, providing for the offense of interference with operation or movement of a public transit vehicle.

