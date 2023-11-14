Senate Bill 634 Printer's Number 0673
PENNSYLVANIA, November 14 - An Act amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law, in procedure, further providing for exceptions for public records.
