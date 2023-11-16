HueTrition®, a pioneer in Health & Wellness, to Attend The Food as Medicine Summit in Washington, D.C.

Eat & Live Colorfully Healthy Living Made Fun & Simple

HueTrition®, a pioneer in health and wellness, attending The Food as Medicine Summit in Washington, D.C. in November, focus on eating & living more colorfully.

I want to make eating healthy a fun, simple, and colorful experience for as many as I can.” — Monica H. San Miguel

WASHINGTON, D.C, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Washington, D.C. - HueTrition, a leading health and wellness company, is proud to announce its participation in The Food as Medicine: Policy Summit in Washington, D.C. on November 29th - 30th, 2023. This summit aims to bring together experts from various industries to discuss the importance of food in promoting health and preventing chronic diseases.The Food as Medicine Summit will focus on the latest research and evidence-based practices that support the use of food as a form of medicine. It will also address the need for policy changes to promote access to healthy and nutritious food for all individuals. As a pioneer in the health and wellness industry, HueTritionis excited to be a part of this event and contribute to the conversation on the role of food in improving overall health.HueTritionis dedicated to promoting a balanced and healthy lifestyle through its innovative approach to nutrition. With its HueApproved program, the company helps individuals make healthier food choices by providing easy-to-understand information about the nutritional value of different foods. By attending The Food as Medicine Summit, HueTritionhopes to further its mission of empowering individuals to take control of their health through proper nutrition. The company strives to bring families together through eating, living with more color , and learning nurturing lifestyle habits from an early age through later stages of life."We are thrilled to be attending The Food as Medicine Summit and join forces with other industry professionals to promote the importance of food in maintaining good health. Our goal is to educate and inspire individuals to make healthier food choices and improve their overall well-being," said Monica H. San Miguel, CEO and Founder of HueTritionHueTritionlooks forward to sharing its knowledge and expertise at The Food as Medicine Summit and continuing to make a positive impact on the health and wellness of individuals. For more information about HueTritionand its programs, visit their website at www.huetrition.com

Easy & Fun Way to Make Mindful Choices - HueApproved Scanner by HueTrition