Natural and Realistic Landscape Photography Celebrated in the 3rd Annual Natural Landscape Photography Awards
Canadian photographer Blake Randall wins the 2023 Natural Landscape Photography Awards, the first international photography competition of its kind.
I am honored to receive the Photographer of the Year award. Since its inception, the awards have set the gold standard for landscape photography.”WAKEFIELD, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian landscape and nature photographer Blake Randall wins the 2023 Natural Landscape Photography Awards,
— Blake Randall
the first international photography competition of its kind. In its third year, the competition was created to promote
the best landscape and nature photography by digital and film photographers who value realism and authenticity in
their work. The competition established essential rules to avoid deceptive digital editing techniques and the use of
artificial intelligence that have become commonplace in landscape photography. The results are a fantastic showcase
of not only the photographers involved but also the true wonder of the landscape in a way that people can trust. Every
RAW file from submitted photographs making it to the final judging phase was checked for compliance with the
competition’s rules.
● 11,176 photographs were submitted to the competition from 54 countries by 1,023 photographers.
● Five leaders and world-class photographers were chosen as judges including two from the United States, two
from Europe, and one from Canada.
● A comprehensive, transparent, and fair judging process was developed and utilized.
● Three distinctive categories were established, including Grand Scenic, Intimate Landscapes, and Abstract &
Details.
● A unique “Project” section was created for the competition, through which photographers could submit 6-10
images that relate to one another in some way.
● Seven “Special Awards” were awarded based on sub-themes within the genre of landscape photography,
including Black and White, Aerial, Common Places, Water Worlds, Mountains, Environmental, and Nightscape.
● The photographer with the highest-ranked set of images was awarded the Photographer of the Year prize.
● $24,420 in prizes will be distributed to competition winners including $13,500 in cash, FLM Tripods,
subscriptions to Nature Photographer’s Network, and over 100 copies of our perennial fine art coffee table book
which showcases the tremendous work of the photographers who submitted their images to the competition.
Please see our full press pack for media assets.
We thank our partners, FLM Tripods, and Nature Photographer’s Network for supporting the competition!
Tim Parkin
Natural Landscape Media, Ltd
+447590555290 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube