Lisa Dawn Miller Enters The World of EDM With Her Debut Release, “I’VE BEEN TO PARADISE"

Lisa Dawn Miller releases her first EDM/Dance record, "I've Been to Paradise"

The New Upbeat Dance Record is an Interpolation of the 1982 Classic Written by Her Father, Famed Songwriter, Ron Miller and Remains Popular Amongst Fans.

'I've Been to Paradise' is upbeat, up-tempo and has a feel-good vibe... you just want to get up and start dancing to it! I’ve always wanted to do something in this genre, and this is the perfect song!” — Lisa Dawn Miller