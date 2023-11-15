Virtual Peaker Executives Appointed to Board Positions at Leading Energy Industry Non-Profits
Tapped for demand response and distributed energy expertise, Colin Lamb joined SECC Board of Directors, and Eric Van Orden was named to PLMA Executive CommitteeLOUISVILLE, KY, US, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Peaker, a cloud-based SaaS company that empowers modern utilities with the friendliest distributed energy platform on the planet, today announced two executives have been appointed to board positions at leading energy industry non-profits. Colin Lamb, Vice President of Delivery joins the board of directors at Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative (SECC) and Eric Van Orden, Director of Partnerships was selected for the Peak Load Management Alliance (PLMA) Executive Committee.
Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative Appoints Colin Lamb to Board of Directors
SECC is a non-profit organization that works to learn the wants and needs of energy consumers in North America, encourages the collaborative sharing of best practices in consumer engagement among industry stakeholders, and educates the public about the benefits of smart energy technology.
“I am honored to join SECC’s board of directors and help further the organization’s mission to serve as a trusted source of information on consumers’ views of grid modernization, energy delivery, and usage,” said Lamb. “I am excited to help SECC further realize its vision to empower all consumers to benefit from smart energy.”
Colin Lamb is Vice President of Delivery at Virtual Peaker, where he leads client program implementation, technical and customer support, and technology partnerships. He previously guided product and go-to-market strategy for the grid optimization startup Utilidata, and while at Xcel Energy he led product development of new customer solutions, including load management programs across the Xcel Energy footprint.
Peak Load Management Alliance Names Eric Van Orden to Executive Committee
PLMA is a member-led non-profit organization founded in 1999 as the voice of load management practitioners. PLMA member organizations include private and publicly owned utilities, technology companies, energy and energy solution providers, equipment manufacturers, research and academic organizations, and consultants.
“I've been actively involved with PLMA for many years and I am honored to join the Executive Committee and to continue working as the Chair of PLMA’s Strategic Initiative: Spark DER as a Grid Resource,” said Van Orden. “I look forward to contributing as an Executive Committee member where I will be responsible for encouraging fiduciary responsibility, advising on delivering member value, and contributing to the recurring strategic retreat.”
Eric Van Orden is the Director of Partnerships at Virtual Peaker, focusing on increasing value for utility clients through new and enhanced technology partnerships with connected device manufacturers and software integrators. Before joining Virtual Peaker, Eric spent more than 15 years focused on customer/market strategy, business development, and regulatory/stakeholder matters in the utility sector, working with leading startups including SolarCity/Tesla and Fortune 500 companies including Xcel Energy. Eric earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from the University of Massachusetts and a Master of Science in Global Energy Management from the University of Colorado.
About Virtual Peaker
Virtual Peaker is a cloud-based distributed energy company that empowers modern utilities to build the future grid and meet global decarbonization goals. The SaaS company’s platform suites unify all aspects of DER management, from DERMS to customer engagement and load forecasting. Virtual Peaker is a remote-first company that employs more than 50 people in various locations across the United States. For more information, visit www.virtual-peaker.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter (@VirtualPeaker).
