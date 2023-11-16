Club Nine Pets Alleviates Dog Holiday Stress with Orthopedic Dog Sofa Beds

Blake Orthopedic Dog Sofa in Charcoal Metro Orthopedic Dog Sofa in Oatmeal Roma Orthopedic Elevated Dog Bed in Fawn

Our elevated beds offer a dedicated space for dogs to relax and unwind, ensuring they have a stress-free holiday season.” — Kevin Torabian

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Club Nine Pets, a distinguished manufacturer of orthopedic dog sofa beds and elevated dog beds, is thrilled to announce exciting enhancements to its product range, just in time for the holiday season and the new year. These enhancements are aimed at helping dogs enjoy a stress-free holiday season by offering them their very own elevated sofa beds, engineered for ultimate comfort and support.

According to experts, dogs can experience stress and anxiety during the holiday season due to changes in their routine, increased noise levels, and unfamiliar visitors in their home. This can lead to behavioral issues such as excessive barking, destructive chewing, and even aggression. As pet owners, it is important to recognize and address these signs of stress in our furry companions.

Club Nine Pets' orthopedic dog sofa beds have been engineered to evenly distribute and balance a dog's weight, providing consistent and even seating. This innovative design is instrumental in relieving stress on joints and muscles, making the holiday season much more enjoyable for our furry friends. The foam used in these beds conforms to your dog's body, relieving pressure points and providing much-needed relief for sore joints.

The company now offers waterproof cushion covers, providing pet owners with added convenience and peace of mind. Covers are designed to protect against accidents or spills, ensuring the bed remains clean and hygienic.

Club Nine Pets' CEO, Kevin Torabian, passionately stated, "In our story, the dog is the hero. We understand the importance of ensuring our dogs have a safe and comfortable space to retreat to during the holiday season. Our elevated sofa beds are designed to offer dogs the ultimate in comfort, support, and relief, ensuring they experience the holiday season with less anxiety and discomfort."

Club Nine Pets' orthopedic dog beds are now available for purchase on their website and through select retailers. With the holiday season and new year approaching, these products are great for pet owners looking to provide their dogs with a comfortable and stress-free environment.

For more information, visit Clubninepets.com.

About Club Nine Pets:

Club Nine Pets is a renowned manufacturer of premium orthopedic dog sofa beds and elevated dog beds, dedicated to enhancing the comfort and wellbeing of dogs. With a commitment to providing the best for furry friends, Club Nine Pets continually innovates and creates products designed with dogs in mind.