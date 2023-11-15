BTB Solar Launches a New Website
A San Diego Trusted Solar Company
Our name came from our business philosophy, ‘Being The Best’ (at everything we do). It is our intention to maintain that for all of our solar customers!”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTB Solar, a San Diego solar company, recently launched a new website featuring a Solar Calculator that makes it easy to calculate an approximate cost of going solar based on location, electricity bill, and system type. It can also quickly estimate the savings that can be realized by going solar.
— President of BTB Solar
BTB Solar’s goal is to assist customers in gaining the knowledge they need to manage their energy needs. The company helps customers achieve energy independence with clean, sustainable solar energy. Understanding the problems of ever-increasing energy costs, the need for more electricity for daily use, and the problems faced with grid failures, BTB Solar is at the forefront of the energy industry and increasing electrification. BTB Solar takes the hassle and uncertainty out of going solar.
Backed by SunPower’s world-class customer experience and high-quality solar products, BTB Solar customers not only save money by switching to solar but can get more value in the process. BTB consults closely with and assists its residential customers throughout the entire solar journey, with the technology and warranty provided by the leading residential solar provider, SunPower. This gives solar customers the best of both worlds unmatched in the solar industry. Trusted by 17 of the top 20 home builders in California and backed by a comprehensive 25-year panel warranty, SunPower gives homeowners total peace-of-mind.
“Our new website helps us tell a more complete story about just how affordable and what a great investment a SunPower solar energy system can be,” said the President of BTB Solar. “Our name came from our business philosophy, ‘Being The Best’ (at everything we do). It is our intention to maintain that for all of our solar customers!”
BTB Solar’s consultative process strives to help residential homeowners attain the best return on investment as they transition from fossil fuels to clean, renewable, solar energy. Its team of highly trained advisors assist customers to size the solar system to custom fit their home, explore several financing options, and make a recommendation based on the customer’s best interests, discuss tax credits that may be available, and highlight the expected short, medium, and long-term savings — even the effect that solar may have on their property value. In switching to solar, customers not only help the environment but can also enjoy more predictable energy costs and, with a backup battery, add resiliency against electric grid outages. BTB Solar serves communities throughout California. For more information about BTB Solar, go to btbslr.com
About BTB Solar
The very foundation of BTB Solaris built on customer education, honesty, integrity, and transparency, with a high emphasis on ensuring homeowners understand the varying aspects of their solar project. After our Solar Consultants analyze the home, the team of highly qualified design engineers will custom tailor a quote for a system that fits its unique solar needs using the best possible technology and installation process. The company is committed to providing exceptional, professional service through a reliable sales process and speedy, high-quality installation, so customers can start saving and living greener immediately.
As a SunPower Elite Dealer, they install the highest quality solar systems along with solar batteries and EV charging. When homeowners work with BTB Solar, they are working with the same company that designed the home solar system that will be installed. Getting started with solar is a simple process, and BTB Solar assists customers every step of the way. Through outstanding customer service, innovative technology, and dedication, BTB Solar is improving the lives of homeowners while creating a brighter future.
BTB Solar prides themselves in the trusted partnerships they have formed, working with, and using the best products in the industry from technology to financing.
# # #
Patricia Monick
Covert Communication
+1 808-256-6759
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram