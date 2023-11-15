Former Milwaukee Reporter and Long-Time PR Executive Launches PR Agency
Tami Kou Establishes Kou Communications
I am excited to leverage my deep expertise – including decades of PR know-how and media experience – to help companies in using communications to address their business challenges and opportunities.”MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Milwaukee television news reporter and long-time PR executive Tami Kou today announced the formation and launch of Kou Communications, LLC, a full-service public relations and communications consulting company. The firm is focused on working with businesses to help grow their brands and protect their reputations using impactful, senior-level strategic communications, but without the typical agency overhead.
“With more than 25 years of communications experience from various vantage points, I know what clients are looking for and how to best deliver top-notch results, all while helping to preserve clients’ time and resources,” said Tami Kou, founder and president of Kou Communications. “I am excited to leverage my deep expertise – including decades of PR know-how and extensive media experience – to help companies in using communications to address their business challenges and opportunities.”
Key areas of focus for the agency include crisis communications and issues management, reputation management, corporate communications, brand PR, thought leadership and executive visibility, environmental / social / governance (ESG) and corporate social responsibility (CSR), acquisition / merger communications, stakeholder engagement, employee communications, change management, media relations, public affairs and advocacy, marketing communications, media training, social media management, video production, content mapping and creation, and more.
Prior to founding Kou Communications, Kou led communications and served as a spokesperson for numerous top-tier and publicly traded global and national companies headquartered in Wisconsin, including A. O. Smith, Aurora Health Care, Generac Power Systems and Kohl’s Department Stores. Additionally, as an external consultant at a previous agency, Kou spearheaded and drove award-winning communications initiatives and programs for Fortune 100 and 500 companies. Kou previously worked as a TV news reporter at WTMJ-TV (NBC affiliate) in Milwaukee, WI, WKOW-TV (ABC affiliate) in Madison, WI and WEAU-TV (NBC affiliate) in Eau Claire, WI.
About Kou Communications
Kou Communications, LLC is a public relations and strategic communications firm based in Milwaukee, WI, specializing in PR, reputation management, and crisis communications. Led by award-winning and long-time communications executive and former broadcast journalist Tami Kou, Kou Communications offers senior-level communications guidance. Kou Communications is a female- and minority-owned business. For more information, visit www.koucommunications.com.
