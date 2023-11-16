FOG Software Group Acquires Suite of Transportation Rating Solutions from Logility, Inc.

FOG Software Group acquires the Transportation Rating Solutions of Logility to enhance the ShipSoft Freight shipping software of Varsity Logistics.

Adds less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, and rail shipping capabilities to Varsity Logistics software.

The addition of Logility’s suite of Transportation Rating Solutions to FOG Software Group is a strategic move that will empower customers within our portfolio with even greater flexibility and choice.” — Andy Hodge, FOG Software Group

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOG Software Group (“FOG”), a division of Vela Software announced today that it has acquired a suite of Transportation Rating Solutions (‘TRS’), which are on-premise freight shipping solutions for less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, and rail shipments within North America, from Atlanta, Georgia-based Logility, Inc.

Following the acquisition, TRS will continue operations under Varsity Logistics, Inc., a business within FOG’s Supply Chain and Logistics portfolio that has been a trusted reseller of TRS products for nearly three decades. Varsity Logistics will continue to provide support and services to existing TRS customers while integrating the acquired capabilities natively into Varsity Logistics software.

“We are excited to announce the integration of TRS’s capabilities into our platform. We will continue to support TRS’s current customers while offering Varsity ShipSoft customers a more robust and comprehensive solution for freight shipping,” said Yulia Popokh, President at Varsity Logistics.

“The addition of Logility’s suite of Transportation Rating Solutions to FOG Software Group is a strategic move that will empower customers within our portfolio with even greater flexibility and choice,” said Andy Hodge, FOG Software Group Portfolio Manager for Supply Chain and Logistics. “This acquisition underscores our commitment to continually deliver innovative logistics and shipping solutions to meet the evolving needs of the industry.”

###

About FOG Software Group

Rosemont, IL-based FOG Software Group is a division of Toronto-based Vela Software that acquires, manages, and builds software companies in a variety of vertical markets. Acquired companies are held forever and strengthen their industry leadership positions via organic initiatives, enhanced operations, and additional acquisitions.

About Varsity Logistics

Varsity Logistics, Inc. is the leading provider of multi-carrier parcel and freight shipping software for the IBM i platform. Varsity’s ShipSoft suite of software modules enable companies to have a single shipping system to automate shipments for any parcel or LTL carrier. This automation can be applied across multiple distribution centers, while achieving total enterprise process and data integration for order management, customer service, financial management, and control over transportation costs.

About Logility

Logility’s Digital Supply Chain Platform delivers demand, inventory, manufacturing, and supply plans – helping to provide executives the confidence and control to increase margins and service levels, while delivering sustainable supply chains. Logility is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA).