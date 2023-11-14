Post Session Report :: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

HB 507, PN 2289 (Fiedler) – The bill Amends the Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error Act (Mcare) to prohibit pelvic, rectal, and prostate examinations on patients anesthetized or unconscious without informed consent for educational purposes. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 668, PN 1180 (J Ward) – The bill Amends the Health Care Facilities Act to allow certified nurse aides (CNAs) to become certified medication aides (CMA) in long-term care facilities, assisted living residences, and personal care homes. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 700, PN 1183 (Brooks) – This bill amends the Public School Code to make it easier for individuals with relevant work experience to become a Career and Technical educator. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 958, PN 1178 (Langerholc) – The bill designates a bridge on a portion of US Route 219 in Clearfield County as the “Trooper First Class Brad Wilson Honorary Bridge.” A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 689, PN 1988 (Harris) – The bill amends Title 18 (Crimes Code) to expand eligibility to petition for limited access of criminal history record information and expanding the eligibility for automatic clean slate limited access. The bill would expand the eligibility to qualifying felony convictions and lessen the waiting time for previous misdemeanor and summary convictions.

Amendment A02988 (Langerholc) – The amendment provides that a clerk of courts may not deny access to a criminal history record information regarding convictions that have not been granted limited access status on the basis that other convictions arising from the same criminal conduct have been granted limited access status.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended.

SB 745, PN 889 (Phillips-Hill) – This bill requires state contracts to utilize National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards for Information Technology (IT) related contracts, which detail best practices and guidelines for internet security.

Amendment A02196 (Phillips-Hill) – This amendment is clarifies the requirement that computer hardware procured by the Commonwealth must be capable of being configured, secured and maintained in a manner that meets the national guidelines or industry best practices to the extent they are applicable to the devices being procured.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill was re-referred to the Appropriations.

SB 500, PN 1175 (Brooks) – The bill amends the Human Services Code to provide coverage for pasteurized human donor milk under the Medical Assistance program. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 596, PN 1146 (Argall) – The bill amends Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) by lowering the thresholds to charge an individual under § 3929.3, Organized retail theft. Additionally, it would create a new office within the Office of Attorney General to investigate and prosecute organized retail theft.

Amendment A02983 (Santarsiero) – The amendment would change the thresholds in the bill for violations of Organized Retail Theft to:

$1,000-$4,999 – felony of the third degree.

$5,000-$19,999 – felony of the first degree.

$20,000+ felony of the first degree.

Current amounts in the bill are:

Felony of the 3d degree ($300-$1,199)

Felony of the 2d degree ($1,200 or higher).

The amendment passed by a vote of 46-4 and the bill went over in its order as amended.

SB 910, PN 1080 (Coleman) – The bill amends Title 63 (Professions and Occupations (State Licensed)) further providing for the expungement of certain penalties. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.