House Bill 1751 Printer's Number 2120

PENNSYLVANIA, November 14 - An Act amending the act of October 13, 2010 (P.L.506, No.72), known as the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act, further providing for definitions, for improper classification of employees and for criminal penalties; providing for private right of action and for fines and penalties; further providing for administrative penalties, for retaliation for action prohibited, for availability of information and for funding; and imposing penalties.