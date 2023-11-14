Avery Fisher sets Guinness World Record at Aquarium of the Bay, San Francisco

Avery Fisher, Underwater Magician breaks World Record Avery Fisher, Underwater Magic and George Jacob, Aquarium of the Bay CEO Avery Fisher, Underwater Magician breaks World Record

New World Record set at Aquarium of the Bay at PIER 39

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, November 11, 2023,13-year-old Avery Fisher broke the world record at Smithsonian-affiliated Aquarium of the Bay working an incredible 38 underwater magic tricks clocked in 3 minutes, in one of the longest 750,000-gallon saltwater aquarium tunnel systems in the nation.

This exceptional Ocean Youth Ambassador has helped the aquarium during its toughest COVID times with her steadfast support and commitment to ocean conservation and advocacy. All of us at the aquarium join me in thanking Avery for her hard work and inspired engagement.

Avery became the youngest scuba magician to perform 38 magic tricks underwater in the aquarium's Nearshore Tunnel in less than three minutes, breaking the old record of 20 magic tricks to gain exposure for the aquarium and encourage others to support Ocean Conservation efforts.

The nonprofit Aquarium of the Bay at PIER 39 is part of the BayEcotarium dedicated to promoting climate resilience and ocean conservation by protecting and preserving eco-diversity for the last 42 years.

Elaborate prep work was arranged by the Aquarium’s Dive Safety Officer and Animal Care teams for the performance in 58 degree temperatures installing lighting, equipment, cameras, and calibrations.

Aquarium of the Bay President & Chief Executive Officer, Dr. George Jacob shared “Avery's feat shows that no one is ever too young to pursue their dreams, especially when it comes to supporting a cause as important as ocean conservation.” Avery is inviting others to join her in supporting Aquarium of the Bay’s ocean conservation efforts by making a donation at www.aquariumofthebay.org/avery .

Aquarium of the Bay at PIER 39 is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For additional information including tickets and how to support Aquarium of the Bay, please visit our website at www.aquariumofthebay.org.