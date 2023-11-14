Press Releases

11/14/2023

Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani's Diwali message to DPH Employees

Dear Colleagues,

The festival of Diwali runs over five days with the main date of celebration having been on Sunday, Nov. 12. I want to extend my best wishes to those Connecticut Department of Public Health employees who celebrate this blessed holiday.

Also known as Deepawali meaning “row of lighted lamps” in Sanskrit, Diwali is a festival of lights that symbolizes the victory of righteousness and the lifting of spiritual darkness. Diwali is one of the most popular festivals in the Hindu calendar, bringing family and friends together to celebrate with great joy and happiness. Diwali is celebrated for five consecutive days as many decorate their homes and workplaces with tiny lights or small clay oil lamps.

During this time, one illuminates their heart, enlightens their mind, and strengthens the bond in their homes and relationships. Diwali is the start of bright new days, renewed hope and rejuvenated spirits.

I wish you a very Happy Diwali. Thank you for your dedication to ensuring the health and wellness of the citizens of Connecticut.

Commissioner Juthani