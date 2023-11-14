Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,915 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,559 in the last 365 days.

Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani's Diwali message to DPH Employees

Press Releases

11/14/2023

Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani's Diwali message to DPH Employees

  

 

 

Dear Colleagues,

 

The festival of Diwali runs over five days with the main date of celebration having been on Sunday, Nov. 12. I want to extend my best wishes to those Connecticut Department of Public Health employees who celebrate this blessed holiday. 

 

Also known as Deepawali meaning “row of lighted lamps” in Sanskrit, Diwali is a festival of lights that symbolizes the victory of righteousness and the lifting of spiritual darkness. Diwali is one of the most popular festivals in the Hindu calendar, bringing family and friends together to celebrate with great joy and happiness. Diwali is celebrated for five consecutive days as many decorate their homes and workplaces with tiny lights or small clay oil lamps. 

 

During this time, one illuminates their heart, enlightens their mind, and strengthens the bond in their homes and relationships. Diwali is the start of bright new days, renewed hope and rejuvenated spirits.

 

I wish you a very Happy Diwali. Thank you for your dedication to ensuring the health and wellness of the citizens of Connecticut. 

 

Commissioner Juthani               


You just read:

Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani's Diwali message to DPH Employees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more