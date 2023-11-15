Tennis Players Celebrate National Recycling Day

#tennisrecycles November 15th Volunteers collect tennis balls during a local community clean-up effort. Tennis balls were sent to RecycleBalls to become new tennis courts. Tennis balls turned into arena footing and ready to go to an equine therapy arena.

Tennis ball recycling is reaching new heights with RecycleBalls and tennis players all over the US are celebrating on Nov. 15th

National Recycling Day is both a celebration of what we've achieved and a reminder of the work ahead.” — Erin Cunningham, RecycleBalls CEO