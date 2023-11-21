Flower Turbines’ Charging Stations Provided Energy for Golf Courses
Flower Turbines’ wind-solar Charging Stations provide energy for golf courses to recharge golf carts.ZOETERMEER, NETHERLANDS, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flower Turbines’ wind/solar off-grid Charging Stations provide energy for golf courses to recharge golf carts.
Golf courses are showing their commitment to sustainable energy solutions by installing Flower Turbines Charging Stations to charge golf carts and small electronic devices, offering reliable and accessible electricity, even in remote areas of the golf course.
Beyond functionality, the tulip-shaped design harmonizes with the natural landscape of the golf course.
“After our pilot golf course installation, we are eager to introduce our off-grid charging stations to the golf industry,” said Dr. Daniel Farb, Founder and CEO of Flower Turbines. “This solution not only provides a reliable source of power for golf courses, but it also aligns with our mission of promoting clean energy and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.”
Here is a video of a Wind/Solar Charging Station in operation:
https://vimeo.com/864329572?share=copy
Flower Turbines makes beautiful and technologically advanced small wind turbines. It also provides on-grid and solar-only charging stations, along with three sizes of beautiful wind turbines. For more information, please contact us at support.eu@flowerturbines.com or visit our website at https://flowerturbines.com/locations/europe/.
Flower Turbines BV, the EU branch of the company, won the Dutch government sustainability award in two separate years for this product.
EU Website: https://www.flowerturbines.com/europe
Follow us on Social Media in both the EU and US to make sure you get the latest updates, which may vary depending on new product availability:
The US head company is has raised over $14 million in equity crowdfunding and is open for more at https://www.investflowerturbines.com/
Disclaimer: Investors should read the Offering Circular (http://alturl.com/wpfpr) and Risks (http://alturl.com/8hrbw) related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.
Support EU
Flower Turbines BV
+31 10 307 6654
support.eu@flowerturbines.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Flower Turbines Brand Video