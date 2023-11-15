Empire Diversified Services Creating Green Hydrogen from Renewable Natural Gas

We’ve de-risked our being part of the hydrogen hub by generating green hydrogen and using it to replace diesel fuel usage at our port” — Bernard Brown, Empire Diversified Energy, Chief Operating Officer.

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Not every company that’s part of the consortium backing the Appalachian Hydrogen Hub is a household name.

Empire Diversified Services is a case in point. The Fort Lauderdale-based recycling/logistics/energy production/remediation services company isn’t well known – except perhaps to the leadership of the Appalachian Hub and the U.S. Departments of Energy and Transportation.

What Empire brought to the proposals table, unlike many of the 75 other companies vying to be part of the hub, was proven technology, with its anaerobic digester, and producing the most desired hydrogen in the rainbow of H2 colors: green hydrogen, generated from renewable energy (food waste).

“We are one of the few companies in ARCH 2 (the formal name of the Appalachian Hub, the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub) producing green hydrogen,” according to Bernard Brown, Empire Diversified Energy’s Chief Operating Officer.

In addition to producing green Hydrogen, Empire also has a built-in end-user for the product: the emissions-spewing, diesel-powered machines operating at the company’s Port of West Virginia complex on the Ohio River, in Follansbee, WV.

“We’ve de-risked our being part of the hydrogen hub by generating green hydrogen and using it to replace diesel fuel usage at our port,” Brown said.

Brown said the digester is in the engineering/design phase, so size and project cost aren’t yet set. Feedstock source and financing for the project are in place, which brought smiles to hub leadership and DOE leadership.

Once construction begins, the Empire digester will take between one and two years to complete.

With the Appalachian Hub digester a solid “go,” Brown said Empire Diversified is looking at other potential projects, and Brown emphasized his company is committed to being part of the move to Hs and CCS.

“We see transformational change in energy due to Hydrogen and Carbon Sequestration, and we definitely want to be part of that transformation,” he said.