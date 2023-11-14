Lawrence earns another perfect score on Municipal Equality Index

Second year in a row the City earns 100 total points

The Human Rights Campaign, in partnership with the Equality Federation Institute, has issued its 2023 Municipal Equality Index, a national benchmarking tool designed to inform municipal officials, policy makers and business leaders on how well cities across the nation embody LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies and services. For the second year in a row, the City of Lawrence has earned a perfect score of 100 points.

“This achievement is not just a milestone,” said Farris Muhammad, Director of Equity for the City of Lawrence. “It is a reflection of our shared commitment to creating a workplace where every individual feels valued, respected, and included.”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) is a national education and advocacy organization working to achieve equality for LGBTQ+ people. Since 2012, the HRC has issued the annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI), ranking cities on a scale from zero to 100 based on criteria covering non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement, and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality.

Lawrence earned 100% of the standard points available in all five categories: non-discrimination laws, municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality. The City received bonus/flex points for the following:

Protection of Youth from Conversion Therapy

City Employee Domestic Partner benefits

Services to LGBTQ+ Older Adults

Services to People Living with HIV or AIDS

Openly LGBTQ+ Elected or Appointed Leaders

Testing the limits of restrictive state law

In 2023, HRC ranked 506 cities with a national average of 71 points per municipality. For cities in Kansas, Lawrence is tied with Overland Park for the highest ranking. The 2023 scores for cities in Kansas are below:

Lawrence – 100

Overland Park – 100

Wichita – 98

Topeka – 97

Manhattan – 82

Olathe – 69

Emporia – 69

Kansas City – 63

Hutchinson – 61

The full report, including detailed scorecards for every city, as well as a searchable database, is available online at Municipal Equality Index 2023 – Human Rights Campaign (hrc.org).

Media Contact: Cori Wallace, Director of Communications & Community Relations

City of Lawrence

785-764-8779

cwallace@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.