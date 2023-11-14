Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,585 in the last 365 days.

Lawrence earns another perfect score on Municipal Equality Index

Second year in a row the City earns 100 total points

The Human Rights Campaign, in partnership with the Equality Federation Institute, has issued its 2023 Municipal Equality Index, a national benchmarking tool designed to inform municipal officials, policy makers and business leaders on how well cities across the nation embody LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies and services. For the second year in a row, the City of Lawrence has earned a perfect score of 100 points.

“This achievement is not just a milestone,” said Farris Muhammad, Director of Equity for the City of Lawrence. “It is a reflection of our shared commitment to creating a workplace where every individual feels valued, respected, and included.”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) is a national education and advocacy organization working to achieve equality for LGBTQ+ people. Since 2012, the HRC has issued the annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI), ranking cities on a scale from zero to 100 based on criteria covering non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement, and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality.

Lawrence earned 100% of the standard points available in all five categories: non-discrimination laws, municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality. The City received bonus/flex points for the following:

  • Protection of Youth from Conversion Therapy
  • City Employee Domestic Partner benefits
  • Services to LGBTQ+ Older Adults
  • Services to People Living with HIV or AIDS
  • Openly LGBTQ+ Elected or Appointed Leaders
  • Testing the limits of restrictive state law

In 2023, HRC ranked 506 cities with a national average of 71 points per municipality. For cities in Kansas, Lawrence is tied with Overland Park for the highest ranking. The 2023 scores for cities in Kansas are below:

  • Lawrence – 100
  • Overland Park – 100
  • Wichita – 98
  • Topeka – 97
  • Manhattan – 82
  • Olathe – 69
  • Emporia – 69
  • Kansas City – 63
  • Hutchinson – 61

The full report, including detailed scorecards for every city, as well as a searchable database, is available online at Municipal Equality Index 2023 – Human Rights Campaign (hrc.org).

Media Contact: Cori Wallace, Director of Communications & Community Relations
City of Lawrence
785-764-8779
cwallace@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence 
The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.

 

You just read:

Lawrence earns another perfect score on Municipal Equality Index

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more