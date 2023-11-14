Lawrence earns another perfect score on Municipal Equality Index
Second year in a row the City earns 100 total points
The Human Rights Campaign, in partnership with the Equality Federation Institute, has issued its 2023 Municipal Equality Index, a national benchmarking tool designed to inform municipal officials, policy makers and business leaders on how well cities across the nation embody LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies and services. For the second year in a row, the City of Lawrence has earned a perfect score of 100 points.
“This achievement is not just a milestone,” said Farris Muhammad, Director of Equity for the City of Lawrence. “It is a reflection of our shared commitment to creating a workplace where every individual feels valued, respected, and included.”
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) is a national education and advocacy organization working to achieve equality for LGBTQ+ people. Since 2012, the HRC has issued the annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI), ranking cities on a scale from zero to 100 based on criteria covering non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement, and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality.
Lawrence earned 100% of the standard points available in all five categories: non-discrimination laws, municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality. The City received bonus/flex points for the following:
- Protection of Youth from Conversion Therapy
- City Employee Domestic Partner benefits
- Services to LGBTQ+ Older Adults
- Services to People Living with HIV or AIDS
- Openly LGBTQ+ Elected or Appointed Leaders
- Testing the limits of restrictive state law
In 2023, HRC ranked 506 cities with a national average of 71 points per municipality. For cities in Kansas, Lawrence is tied with Overland Park for the highest ranking. The 2023 scores for cities in Kansas are below:
- Lawrence – 100
- Overland Park – 100
- Wichita – 98
- Topeka – 97
- Manhattan – 82
- Olathe – 69
- Emporia – 69
- Kansas City – 63
- Hutchinson – 61
The full report, including detailed scorecards for every city, as well as a searchable database, is available online at Municipal Equality Index 2023 – Human Rights Campaign (hrc.org).
