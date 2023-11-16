ArtVersion Recognized as a Power Partner by Inc. for Experiential Design Services
For the second annual Power Partner Awards, by Inc., creative agency ArtVersion was named an industry leader in Experiential Design.
Digital design and creative agency, ArtVersion, was named a Power Partner by Inc. for their exceptional services in experiential design. The second annual Power Partner Awards listed the leading industries that have empowered companies, B2B organizations, and entrepreneurs worldwide.
— Goran Paun, Principal and Creative Director at ArtVersion
The ArtVersion team was celebrated as a leading example for companies helping other B2B businesses with Experiential design. Power Partners undergo a proprietary vetting process, based on testimonials from their clients, and a survey, to gauge client perspectives and experiences working with the ArtVersion team. From there cumulative scores based on responses are evaluated to claim the title.
“We are elated to be recognized by Inc. for our dedicated focus on Experience Design. The digital ecosystem is vibrant but demanding, and we believe that effective Experience is often the differentiator that helps these budding companies succeed,” said Goran Paun, Principal and Creative Director at ArtVersion.
The second annual Power Partner Awards celebrated many other amazing industry leaders who have and continue to help businesses. With less than 400 companies worldwide able to claim this achievement, it was a celebratory win for the ArtVersion team.
Experiential design has long been a cornerstone for ArtVersion, pioneering experience as a design discipline since 1999, the team has helped diverse industries to elevate their user experiences for their audience. Their diverse portfolio ranges from education to medical, manufacturing to SaaS, non-profit organizations, and many more. The team prides itself in remaining open to aiding different industries that require their assistance—demonstrating their influence as a Power Partner.
Experience design encompasses all the key facets and intricacies of a digital experience, such as user interface design, user experience strategy, interactive design, accessibility, and much more. Through their user-centric approaches, the agency has helped industries modernize their digital presence, and solidify their brand story with engaging designs.
This year alone, the team celebrated the achievement of over 17 accolades for their experience and redesign services for Legat Architects. ArtVersion redesigned the architecture company’s website and paid attention to elevating the overall user experience, with design choices that brought the website to life with a spark of renewed energy, and a seamless and user-focused experience. Along with these project specific accolades, the team was also recognized as a studio/agency winner by Online Design Awards (ODA). The team was celebrated for their creative processes in digital design.
To learn more about ArtVersion and their experiential design services, visit ArtVersion.com
About ArtVersion
ArtVersion Agency is a Chicago-based independent creative agency committed to delivering innovative web design, UX design, graphic design, branding strategy, and digital marketing solutions. With a dedicated team of experienced designers and strategists, ArtVersion guides brands through the complexities of the digital landscape, ensuring businesses of all sizes have the resources and tools to thrive in the digital world.
