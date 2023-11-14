AgEagle Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an ​industry-leading​ provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, today announces its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.



Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenues totaled $3.48 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, decreasing 37% from $5.49 million reported for the same three-month period in the prior year. Nine-month revenues totaled $10.81 million in 2023, which were down 26% from $14.62 million for the first nine months of 2022. The decrease in revenues was largely due to lower sales of the Company’s eBee ™ series of drones – a decline that was expected in conjunction with the commercial launch of AgEagle’s new eBee VISION in September 2023.

Total operating expenses increased minimally to $7.20 million from $7.23 million for the three-month reporting periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. They were reduced by 28% to $19.24 million from $24.01 million for the comparable nine-month reporting periods.

Loss from operations increased 14% to $5.99 million from $5.15 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively; and were reduced 17% to $15.02 million from $18.02 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

As of June 30, 2023, AgEagle’s cash position was $1.6 million, which compared to cash of $4.35 million as of December 31, 2022.



For more detailed information relating to the Company’s second quarter financial performance, please refer to the Interim Report on Form 10-Q filed yesterday afternoon with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and accessible at www.sec.gov or on AgEagle’s website at www.ageagle.com.

Third Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

The Company announced that DeltaQuad , a global leader in the development, design and production of electrical, long range Vertical Take-Off and Landing (“VTOL”) drones, is the first to fully integrate AgEagle’s latest sensor innovation, the RedEdge-P ™ dual , in its new DeltaQuad EVO .

, a global leader in the development, design and production of electrical, long range Vertical Take-Off and Landing (“VTOL”) drones, is the first to fully integrate AgEagle’s latest sensor innovation, the , in its new . Commercial production of the Company’s next generation fixed-wing unmanned aerial system, the eBee ™ VISION commenced and orders for the systems are now being accepted.

commenced and orders for the systems are now being accepted. Kelluu Ltd ., a privately-owned Finnish company engaged in the design, manufacture and operation of autonomous airships for aerial environmental and critical infrastructure monitoring and surveillance announced it has chosen to equip its growing fleet of unmanned airships with AgEagle’s high performance RedEdge-P ™ multispectral cameras for collection of high-quality images and sensor data.

., a privately-owned Finnish company engaged in the design, manufacture and operation of autonomous airships for aerial environmental and critical infrastructure monitoring and surveillance announced it has chosen to equip its growing fleet of unmanned airships with AgEagle’s high performance RedEdge-P multispectral cameras for collection of high-quality images and sensor data. AgEagle completed an offering of 16,720,000 shares of common stock and 25,080,000 common stock purchase warrants (the "common warrant") to purchase 25,080,000 shares of common stock at a combined price of $0.25 per share and accompanying common warrants for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $4.2 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses.

Barrett Mooney, AgEagle’s Chairman and CEO, stated, “We enter the fourth quarter of 2023 optimistic about the Company’s long-term growth potential following the commercial release of our new eBee VISION drone. Given the rise in geopolitical conflicts and correlating increase in drone usage, we believe that AgEagle is well-positioned to support the increasing demand while remaining committed to achieving cost and productivity efficiencies and executing ongoing product innovation and our global marketing strategies.”

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 1,600,143 $ 4,349,837 Accounts receivable, net 2,015,045 2,213,040 Inventories, net 6,063,935 6,685,847 Prepaid and other current assets 832,188 1,029,548 Notes receivable 185,000 185,000 Total current assets 10,696,311 14,463,272 Property and equipment, net 597,964 791,155 Right of use assets 3,498,051 3,952,317 Intangible assets, net 9,242,659 11,507,653 Goodwill 21,679,411 23,179,411 Other assets 336,091 291,066 Total assets $ 46,050,487 $ 54,184,874 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable $ 2,125,689 $ 1,845,135 Accrued liabilities 1,650,609 1,680,706 Promissory note 2,625,000 287,381 Contract liabilities 329,536 496,390 Current portion of lease liabilities 840,535 628,113 Current portion of COVID loans 306,722 446,456 Total current liabilities 7,878,091 5,384,181 Long term portion of lease liabilities 2,756,056 3,161,703 Long term portion of COVID loans 509,184 446,813 Defined benefit plan obligation — 106,163 Long term portion of promissory note 1,470,000 1,861,539 Total liabilities 12,613,331 10,960,399 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (SEE NOTE 10) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized: Preferred Stock, Series F Convertible, $0.001 par value, 35,000 shares authorized, 6,275 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023, and 5,863 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022, respectively 6 6 Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 117,878,831 and 88,466,613 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively 117,880 88,467 Additional paid-in capital 167,523,676 154,679,363 Accumulated deficit (134,374,548 ) (111,553,444 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 170,142 10,083 Total stockholders’ equity 33,437,156 43,224,475 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 46,050,487 $ 54,184,874

See accompanying notes to these condensed consolidated financial statements.

AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 3,483,932 $ 5,490,714 $ 10,819,213 $ 14,620,565 Cost of sales 2,269,858 3,407,573 6,594,973 8,622,436 Gross Profit 1,214,074 2,083,141 4,224,240 5,998,129 Operating Expenses: General and administrative 3,357,550 4,175,090 10,435,834 14,093,655 Research and development 1,368,394 1,818,540 4,320,216 6,185,777 Sales and marketing 978,243 1,236,841 2,911,963 3,736,548 Impairment 1,500,000 — 1,579,287 — Total Operating Expenses 7,204,187 7,230,471 19,247,300 24,015,980 Loss from Operations (5,990,113 ) (5,147,330 ) (15,023,060 ) (18,017,851 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest expense, net (399,651 ) (6,727 ) (994,751 ) (29,776 ) Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment (1,523,867 ) 6,486,899 (1,523,867 ) 6,486,899 Other income (expense), net (106,497 ) 332,110 (368,532 ) 27,372 Total Other Income (Expense), net (2,030,015 ) 6,812,282 (2,887,150 ) 6,484,495 Net Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (8,020,128 ) 1,664,952 (17,910,210 ) (11,533,356 ) Provision for income taxes — — — — Net Income (Loss) $ (8,020,128 ) $ 1,664,952 $ (17,910,210 ) $ (11,533,356 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share – Basic $ (0.07 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.14 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share – Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding During the Period – Basic 111,083,155 85,966,687 98,976,085 81,004,011 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding During the Period – Diluted 111,083,155 113,623,789 98,976,085 81,004,011 Comprehensive Income (Loss): Net Income (Loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (8,020,128 ) $ 1,664,952 $ (17,910,210 ) $ (11,533,356 ) Amortization of unrecognized periodic pension costs (742 ) 97,846 43,302 100,487 Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment (7,027 ) (372,368 ) 116,757 (220,060 ) Total comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (8,027,897 ) 1,390,430 (17,750,151 ) (11,652,929 ) Accrued dividends on Series F Preferred Stock (49,122 ) (94,694 ) (170,277 ) (94,694 ) Deemed dividend on Series F Preferred Stock and warrants — — (4,910,894 ) — Total comprehensive income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (8,077,019 ) $ 1,295,736 $ (22,831,322 ) $ (11,747,623 )

See accompanying notes to these condensed consolidated financial statements.



AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (17,910,210 ) $ (11,533,356 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 1,125,209 3,058,741 Depreciation and amortization 3,027,644 2,887,244 Defined benefit plan obligation and other (188,653 ) (148,851 ) Amortization of debt discount and warrant modification 612,712 — (Loss) gain on debt extinguishment 1,523,867 (6,486,899 ) Goodwill impairment 1,500,000 — Lease impairment charge 79,287 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 223,208 (396,617 ) Inventories, net 660,208 (2,221,569 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 237,815 22,579 Accounts payable 264,123 (281,937 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (28,133 ) (193,818 ) Contract liabilities (169,352 ) (307,610 ) Other 212,606 433,357 Net cash used in operating activities (8,829,669 ) (15,168,736 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (95,004 ) (250,379 ) Payment of acquisition-related liabilities — (6,610,900 ) Capitalization of platform development costs (297,596 ) (635,568 ) Capitalization of internal use software costs (171,516 ) (565,894 ) Net cash used in investing activities (564,116 ) (8,062,741 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Sales of Common Stock, net of issuance costs 3,817,400 4,583,341 Sale of Preferred Stock, Series F Convertible, net of issuance costs 3,000,000 9,920,000 Exercise of stock options — 74,350 Repayments on COVID loans (87,052 ) (173,313 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 6,730,348 14,404,378 Effects of foreign exchange rates on cash flows (86,257 ) (460,980 ) Net decrease in cash (2,749,694 ) (9,288,079 ) Cash at beginning of period 4,349,837 14,590,566 Cash at end of period $ 1,600,143 $ 5,302,487 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Interest cash paid $ — $ — Income taxes paid $ — $ — NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Conversion of Preferred Stock, Series F Convertible to Common Stock $ 7,305 $ 5,950 Issuance of Restricted Common Stock $ 388 $ 316 Dividends on Series F Preferred Stock $ 170,277 $ 94,694 Deemed dividend on Series F Preferred stock and warrant $ 4,910,894 $ — Stock consideration for senseFly Acquisition $ — $ 3,000,000 Settlement of Common Stock from contingent liability related to Measure $ — $ 2,812,500

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.