AgEagle Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an ​industry-leading​ provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, today announces its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues totaled $3.48 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, decreasing 37% from $5.49 million reported for the same three-month period in the prior year. Nine-month revenues totaled $10.81 million in 2023, which were down 26% from $14.62 million for the first nine months of 2022.
    • The decrease in revenues was largely due to lower sales of the Company’s eBee series of drones – a decline that was expected in conjunction with the commercial launch of AgEagle’s new eBee VISION in September 2023.
  • Total operating expenses increased minimally to $7.20 million from $7.23 million for the three-month reporting periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. They were reduced by 28% to $19.24 million from $24.01 million for the comparable nine-month reporting periods.
  • Loss from operations increased 14% to $5.99 million from $5.15 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively; and were reduced 17% to $15.02 million from $18.02 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
  • As of June 30, 2023, AgEagle’s cash position was $1.6 million, which compared to cash of $4.35 million as of December 31, 2022.

For more detailed information relating to the Company’s second quarter financial performance, please refer to the Interim Report on Form 10-Q filed yesterday afternoon with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and accessible at www.sec.gov or on AgEagle’s website at www.ageagle.com.

Third Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

  • The Company announced that DeltaQuad, a global leader in the development, design and production of electrical, long range Vertical Take-Off and Landing (“VTOL”) drones, is the first to fully integrate AgEagle’s latest sensor innovation, the RedEdge-P dual, in its new DeltaQuad EVO.
  • Commercial production of the Company’s next generation fixed-wing unmanned aerial system, the eBee VISION commenced and orders for the systems are now being accepted.
  • Kelluu Ltd., a privately-owned Finnish company engaged in the design, manufacture and operation of autonomous airships for aerial environmental and critical infrastructure monitoring and surveillance announced it has chosen to equip its growing fleet of unmanned airships with AgEagle’s high performance RedEdge-P multispectral cameras for collection of high-quality images and sensor data.
  • AgEagle completed an offering of 16,720,000 shares of common stock and 25,080,000 common stock purchase warrants (the "common warrant") to purchase 25,080,000 shares of common stock at a combined price of $0.25 per share and accompanying common warrants for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $4.2 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. 

Barrett Mooney, AgEagle’s Chairman and CEO, stated, “We enter the fourth quarter of 2023 optimistic about the Company’s long-term growth potential following the commercial release of our new eBee VISION drone. Given the rise in geopolitical conflicts and correlating increase in drone usage, we believe that AgEagle is well-positioned to support the increasing demand while remaining committed to achieving cost and productivity efficiencies and executing ongoing product innovation and our global marketing strategies.”

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Contacts:

Investor Relations:
EmailUAVS@ageagle.com
Media: 
Email: media@ageagle.com

SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    As of  
    September 30, 2023     December 31, 2022  
    (unaudited)        
ASSETS                
CURRENT ASSETS:                
Cash   $ 1,600,143       $ 4,349,837  
Accounts receivable, net     2,015,045         2,213,040  
Inventories, net     6,063,935         6,685,847  
Prepaid and other current assets     832,188         1,029,548  
Notes receivable     185,000         185,000  
Total current assets     10,696,311         14,463,272  
                 
Property and equipment, net     597,964         791,155  
Right of use assets     3,498,051         3,952,317  
Intangible assets, net     9,242,659         11,507,653  
Goodwill     21,679,411         23,179,411  
Other assets     336,091         291,066  
Total assets   $ 46,050,487       $ 54,184,874  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Accounts payable   $ 2,125,689       $ 1,845,135  
Accrued liabilities     1,650,609         1,680,706  
Promissory note     2,625,000         287,381  
Contract liabilities     329,536         496,390  
Current portion of lease liabilities     840,535         628,113  
Current portion of COVID loans     306,722         446,456  
Total current liabilities     7,878,091         5,384,181  
                 
Long term portion of lease liabilities     2,756,056         3,161,703  
Long term portion of COVID loans     509,184         446,813  
Defined benefit plan obligation             106,163  
Long term portion of promissory note     1,470,000         1,861,539  
Total liabilities     12,613,331         10,960,399  
                 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (SEE NOTE 10)                
                 
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                
Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized:                
Preferred Stock, Series F Convertible, $0.001 par value, 35,000 shares authorized, 6,275 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023, and 5,863 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022, respectively     6         6  
                 
Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 117,878,831 and 88,466,613 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively     117,880         88,467  
Additional paid-in capital     167,523,676         154,679,363  
Accumulated deficit     (134,374,548 )       (111,553,444 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income     170,142         10,083  
Total stockholders’ equity     33,437,156         43,224,475  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 46,050,487       $ 54,184,874  

See accompanying notes to these condensed consolidated financial statements.

AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(UNAUDITED)

    For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Revenues   $ 3,483,932     $ 5,490,714     $ 10,819,213     $ 14,620,565  
Cost of sales     2,269,858       3,407,573       6,594,973       8,622,436  
Gross Profit     1,214,074       2,083,141       4,224,240       5,998,129  
                                 
Operating Expenses:                                
General and administrative     3,357,550       4,175,090       10,435,834       14,093,655  
Research and development     1,368,394       1,818,540       4,320,216       6,185,777  
Sales and marketing     978,243       1,236,841       2,911,963       3,736,548  
Impairment     1,500,000             1,579,287        
Total Operating Expenses     7,204,187       7,230,471       19,247,300       24,015,980  
Loss from Operations     (5,990,113 )     (5,147,330 )     (15,023,060 )     (18,017,851 )
                                 
Other Income (Expense):                                
Interest expense, net     (399,651 )     (6,727 )     (994,751 )     (29,776 )
Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment     (1,523,867 )     6,486,899       (1,523,867 )     6,486,899  
Other income (expense), net     (106,497 )     332,110       (368,532 )     27,372  
Total Other Income (Expense), net     (2,030,015 )     6,812,282       (2,887,150 )     6,484,495  
Net Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes     (8,020,128 )     1,664,952       (17,910,210 )     (11,533,356 )
Provision for income taxes                        
Net Income (Loss)   $ (8,020,128 )   $ 1,664,952     $ (17,910,210 )   $ (11,533,356 )
                                 
Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share – Basic   $ (0.07 )   $ 0.02     $ (0.18 )   $ (0.14 )
                                 
Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share – Diluted   $ (0.07 )   $ 0.01     $ (0.18 )   $ (0.14 )
                                 
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding During the Period – Basic     111,083,155       85,966,687       98,976,085       81,004,011  
                                 
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding During the Period – Diluted     111,083,155       113,623,789       98,976,085       81,004,011  
                                 
Comprehensive Income (Loss):                                
Net Income (Loss) attributable to common stockholders   $ (8,020,128 )   $ 1,664,952     $ (17,910,210 )   $ (11,533,356 )
                                 
Amortization of unrecognized periodic pension costs     (742 )     97,846       43,302       100,487  
Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment     (7,027 )     (372,368 )     116,757       (220,060 )
Total comprehensive income (loss), net of tax     (8,027,897 )     1,390,430       (17,750,151 )     (11,652,929 )
Accrued dividends on Series F Preferred Stock     (49,122 )     (94,694 )     (170,277 )     (94,694 )
Deemed dividend on Series F Preferred Stock and warrants                 (4,910,894 )      
Total comprehensive income (loss) available to common stockholders   $ (8,077,019 )   $ 1,295,736     $ (22,831,322 )   $ (11,747,623 )

See accompanying notes to these condensed consolidated financial statements. 

AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)

    For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2023     2022  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:                
Net loss   $ (17,910,210 )   $ (11,533,356 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Stock-based compensation     1,125,209       3,058,741  
Depreciation and amortization     3,027,644       2,887,244  
Defined benefit plan obligation and other     (188,653 )     (148,851 )
Amortization of debt discount and warrant modification     612,712        
(Loss) gain on debt extinguishment     1,523,867       (6,486,899 )
Goodwill impairment     1,500,000        
Lease impairment charge     79,287          
Changes in assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable, net     223,208       (396,617 )
Inventories, net     660,208       (2,221,569 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     237,815       22,579  
Accounts payable     264,123       (281,937 )
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     (28,133 )     (193,818 )
Contract liabilities     (169,352 )     (307,610
Other     212,606       433,357  
Net cash used in operating activities     (8,829,669 )     (15,168,736 )
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:                
Purchases of property and equipment     (95,004 )     (250,379 )
Payment of acquisition-related liabilities           (6,610,900 )
Capitalization of platform development costs     (297,596 )     (635,568 )
Capitalization of internal use software costs     (171,516 )     (565,894 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (564,116 )     (8,062,741 )
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Sales of Common Stock, net of issuance costs     3,817,400       4,583,341  
Sale of Preferred Stock, Series F Convertible, net of issuance costs     3,000,000       9,920,000  
Exercise of stock options           74,350  
Repayments on COVID loans     (87,052 )     (173,313 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     6,730,348       14,404,378  
                 
Effects of foreign exchange rates on cash flows     (86,257     (460,980 )
                 
Net decrease in cash     (2,749,694 )     (9,288,079 )
Cash at beginning of period     4,349,837       14,590,566  
Cash at end of period   $ 1,600,143     $ 5,302,487  
                 
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:                
Interest cash paid   $     $  
Income taxes paid   $     $  
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Conversion of Preferred Stock, Series F Convertible to Common Stock   $ 7,305     $ 5,950  
Issuance of Restricted Common Stock   $ 388     $ 316  
Dividends on Series F Preferred Stock   $ 170,277     $ 94,694  
Deemed dividend on Series F Preferred stock and warrant   $ 4,910,894     $  
Stock consideration for senseFly Acquisition   $     $ 3,000,000  
Settlement of Common Stock from contingent liability related to Measure   $     $ 2,812,500  

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.


Primary Logo

