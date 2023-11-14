CWD response efforts, increased sampling, hunter support strong during first weeks of hunting season

With the start of archery and crossbow seasons in Zone D on Oct. 22, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is reporting strong hunter support for chronic wasting disease response efforts with sample submissions of hunter harvested deer in the Enhanced Surveillance Zone (Holmes, Jackson and Washington counties) for CWD testing.

On Nov. 9, the results from 66 deer sampled from the Enhanced Surveillance Zone, nearly half of which were hunter-harvested, returned from laboratory testing as “CWD not-detected.” Nearly 400 samples from the Enhanced Surveillance Zone have been tested since the initial detection of a CWD-positive female deer found in Holmes County in June 2023. So far, CWD has not been detected in any of the additional samples. FWC staff are hopeful the strong support from the region’s hunting community will continue and even increase with the start of general gun season on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23.

“Hunters are the key to success with our CWD response,” said George Warthen, FWC Director of Hunting and Game Management. “Without their support and involvement, we won’t be able to effectively slow the spread of CWD in Florida. I’m very grateful to all the hunters who have submitted samples and encourage even more participation in our no-cost CWD testing program.”

Area meat processors and taxidermists are also critical partners with the unified CWD response efforts. Currently, 12 businesses in the tri-county area are partnering with the FWC to provide samples for CWD testing.

“Having meat processors and taxidermists help with response has been a game changer for us,” said Warthen. “They provide a convenient one-stop location for hunters to have their harvest processed or taxidermy mounted and sampled for CWD testing at the same time.”

The FWC is asking anyone who sees a sick, abnormally thin deer or finds a deer dead from unknown causes to call the CWD hotline, 866-CWD-WATCH (866-293-9282) and report the animal’s location.

To receive updates about Florida’s CWD response, visit our subscription page at MyFWC.com, “About Us” and “Sign up for News Releases” to sign up for a free information subscription service and choose “Chronic Wasting Disease Updates (CWD).

Information about CWD, new hunting regulations, sample drop box locations and participating meat processors and taxidermists, monitoring statistics, hunter harvest test results, and movement and importation restrictions can be found at MyFWC.com/CWD.