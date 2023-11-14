MDC invites public to Nov. 25 hike at Henning Conservation Area

Body

BRANSON, Mo. – Because eating tends to be the focus of Thanksgiving Day, exercise is what many people have in mind in the days following this famed day of feasting.

If your post-Thanksgiving plans include getting in some physical activity and de-stressing, be sure to sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) “Walk Off the Turkey at Henning Conservation Area” hike on Nov. 25. The hike, which is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, will start at 10 a.m. and will take place at the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area on the west side of Branson. The hike will be approximately one mile in length on a trail that has moderate difficulty. This event is open to ages 6 and up. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/196321

MDC Naturalist Leah Eden will lead the hike. Participants will meet at the Henning Area’s Scenic Overlook parking lot which is located on Highway 76/376 just west of Branson’s Butterfly Palace. The hike will feature fun facts about wild turkeys and interesting information about the Henning Area. Participants may have some nature-viewing opportunities so bringing binoculars and a camera is a good idea. They should also wear comfortable walking shoes, bring water if desired, and dress for the weather.

The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, which is currently under construction, is part of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery and is located at 483 Hatchery Road on the west end of Lake Taneycomo near Branson. Though the facility is under construction and currently closed to the public, staff are still conducting programs. To find out more about the Nov. 25 hike or other events being put on by the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center staff, call 417-334-4865, ext. 0. People can also call this number to get signed up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins about upcoming programs at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center and other nearby MDC facilities.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.