Getty Images Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

“While we continue to operate in a challenging environment, we saw progress in a number of key areas in the third quarter, notably continued growth across Ecommerce where annual subscriber numbers were up across target markets,” said Craig Peters, Chief Executive Officer for Getty Images. “The quarter also saw us launch our generative AI service in partnership with NVIDIA which addresses fundamental customer needs around quality and commercial safety in use of generative content. Trained solely off our content and data, our tool provides commercially safe, non-infringing high-quality imagery with uncapped indemnification. We continue to focus on how and where our highly differentiated and industry-leading content and services can provide value to our customers to deliver growth for the company in the long term.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Summary:

Revenue of $229.3 million declined 0.5% year over year and 1.3% on a currency neutral basis. Creative revenue of $145.2 million, flat year over year and down 0.8% on a currency neutral basis. Editorial revenue of $79.9 million, down 2.3% year over year and 3.3% on a currency neutral basis. Annual Subscription Revenue as a percentage of total revenue grew to 55.9%, up from 49.4% in Q3’22 and up from a finish of 49.0% for the full year 2022.

Net Loss of $18.4 million, compared to a Net Loss of $118.1 million in Q3’22. Included in these results is a $106.1 million Loss on Litigation related to the previously disclosed warrant litigation, partially offset by $60.0 million Recovery of Loss on Litigation from the Company’s D&O insurance policy. Separately, the Q3’22 results included a $161.3 million net loss resulting from a remeasurement of the fair value of the warrants upon exercise in Q3’22. Net Income Margin was (8.0)% compared to (51.2)% in Q3’22.

Adjusted EBITDA* of $80.3 million, up 3.4% year over year and 2.5% on a currency neutral basis. Adjusted EBITDA Margin* was strong at 35.0% compared to 33.7% in Q3’22. This strong result is a testament to the fiscal discipline and the proactive cost actions taken earlier in Q2 of this year and which remain in place.

Adjusted EBITDA less capex* was $67.9 million, up 9.4% year over year and 9.3% on a currency neutral basis.



Liquidity and Balance Sheet:

Net cash provided by operating activities of $25.2 million in Q3’23, compared to $48.9 million the prior year period.

Free cash flow* of $12.8 million in Q3’23, compared to $33.2 million in the prior year period.

Ending cash balance on September 30, 2023 was $113.5 million, up $15.6 million from the ending balance on December 31, 2022 and $41.7 million from September 30, 2022. We have $150 million available through our Revolver, for total available liquidity of $263.5 million.

Total debt was $1.383 billion, which included $300.0 million in senior notes and a term loan balance of $1.083 billion, consisting of $639.6 million in USD and $443.6 million in USD equivalent of Euros, converted using exchange rates as of September 30, 2023.

* Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capex, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)7

Last Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Y/Y Change LTM total purchasing customers (thousands)1 826 837 (1.3)% LTM total active annual subscribers (thousands)2 202 107 88.4% LTM paid download volume (millions)3 95 94 1.0% LTM annual subscriber revenue retention rate4 94.5% 103.0% -850 bps Image collection (millions)5 525 484 8.4% Video collection (millions)5 27 23 15.6% LTM video attachment rate6 13.7% 12.7% +100 bps

Note: The Key Operating Metrics outlined are the metrics that provide management with the most immediate understanding of the drivers of business performance and our ability to deliver shareholder return, track to financial targets and prioritize customer satisfaction. Note, KPI comparisons to periods prior to trailing twelve-months ended September 30, 2023 reflect some COVID-19 impact.

Annual subscription - includes all products with a duration of 12 months or longer

1 The count of total customers who made a purchase within the reporting period based on billed revenue.

2 The count of customers who were on an annual subscription product during the reporting period.

3 A count of the number of paid downloads by our customers in the reporting period. Excludes downloads from Editorial Subscriptions, Editorial feeds and certain API structured deals, including bulk unlimited deals. Excludes downloads starting in Q3’22 tied to a two-year deal signed with Amazon in July 2022, as the magnitude of the potential download volume over the deal term could result in significant fluctuations in this metric without corresponding impact to revenue in the same period.

4 This calculates retention of total revenue for customers on an annual subscription product, comparing the customer’s total billed revenue (inclusive of both annual subscription and non-annual subscription products) in the LTM period to the prior LTM period. ​

5 A count of the total images and videos in our content library as of the reporting date.​

6 A measure of the percentage of total paid customer downloaders who are video downloaders. The underlying calculation of this metric was changed vs. previously reported metrics. This change was made to exclude the impact of downloader activity from our free trial subscriptions which are skewed entirely to stills-only content.

7 The Company launched Unsplash+ during the three months ended December 31, 2022. This new Unsplash subscription will now be included within these KPI’s from the launch date forward. The impact is not yet material.

Third Quarter 2023 Business Highlights:

In partnership with NVIDIA, launched Generative AI by Getty Images, a unique service which addresses fundamental customer needs. Trained solely on Getty Images’ content, the service is high-quality, commercially-safe, creator-responsible and comes with uncapped indemnification.

Continued growth in our subscription business with annual subscribers up by more than 88 percent, driven by Ecommerce with more than 35K of these new subscribers from target growth markets outside North America and Western Europe.

Renewed agreement as Authorized Photographic Agency with the Rugby World Cup to deliver an industry-leading service in the creation and distribution of world‑class sports content.

In partnership with BBC Studios, launched a platform accelerating archive supply chain providing customers access to an additional 57,000 programs from the BBC archives.

Warrant Litigation

As previously disclosed, the Company has been named as a defendant in two lawsuits filed by former public warrant holders. On October 27, 2023, the Court issued its decision on the cross-motions for summary judgment and entered judgment in favor of Plaintiffs on their breach of contract claims in the amount of $36.9 million for Alta Partners, LLC and $51.0 million for the CRCM plaintiffs, plus, in each case, pre-judgment interest of 9% per annum. The Company’s Loss on Litigation is comprised of these damages amounts, in addition to pre-judgment interest and associated legal fees through September 30, 2023. The Company has recognized Recovery on Loss on Litigation of $60.0 million, which represents the limit of the Company’s D&O insurance coverage for this matter. Subsequent to September 30, 2023 the Company has received $5.0 million of insurance recoveries. The Company intends to appeal the part of the Court’s decision and judgement that ruled for the plaintiffs and to secure a surety bond totaling 111% of the damages award, limiting any impact on our day-to-day operations.

Financial Outlook for Full Year 2023

“We are revising our 2003 guidance due to the ongoing challenging market conditions, including the adverse impacts from the Hollywood strikes and pressures on our agency business, as well as due to the impact from the unexpected strengthening of the U.S. dollar. We believe these impacts will continue through the fourth quarter.” said Jennifer Leyden, Chief Financial Officer.

The following tables summarize Getty Images updated fiscal year 2023 guidance:

Updated 2023 Guidance Prior 2023 Guidance Revenue $900 million to $910 million $920 million to $935 million Revenue Growth YoY -2.8% to -1.8% -0.7% to 0.9% Revenue Growth, Currency Neutral -2.3% to -1.2% -0.7% to 1.0% Adjusted EBITDA $287 million to $295 million $292 million to $303 million Adjusted EBITDA Growth YoY -5.8% to -3.4% -3.8% to -0.3% Adjusted EBITDA Growth, Currency Neutral -5.4% to -2.9% -3.8% to -0.3%



The updated 2023 guidance also reflects a change to how the Company is reporting legal fees associated with the warrant litigation relative to prior period reporting. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, $6.4 million in legal fees associated with our warrant litigation which were previously reported within “Selling, general and administrative expenses” are now included in “Loss on Litigation”. This change in classification increase our year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA by the same $6.4 million when compared to the prior period classification. For the full year ended December 31, 2022, adjusted EBITDA will increase due to the classification change of $1.1 million of legal fees associated with the warrant litigation which were incurred in the fourth quarter of that year.

Assuming foreign currency rates remain at current levels, the guidance includes the following estimated and actual impacts from FX on revenue and EBITDA:

FX Headwind FX Tailwind FX Impact YTD 2023 (actual) Q4 2023 2023 Revenue ($8.5) million ~$3.1 million ~($5.4) million Adjusted EBITDA ($2.9) million ~$1.3 million ~($1.6) million



GETTY IMAGES HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUE $ 229,298 $ 230,474 $ 690,616 $ 694,778 OPERATING EXPENSE: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) $ 60,939 $ 64,040 $ 187,579 $ 191,052 Selling, general and administrative expenses 97,253 91,571 300,930 280,255 Depreciation 13,786 12,407 40,349 37,298 Amortization 7,298 11,566 21,765 35,676 Loss on litigation 106,108 — 112,549 — Recovery of loss on litigation (60,000 ) — (60,000 ) — Other operating expense – net (24 ) 532 588 4,096 Operating expense 225,360 180,116 603,760 548,377 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 3,938 50,358 86,856 146,401 OTHER EXPENSE, NET: Interest expense (32,255 ) (29,397 ) (94,435 ) (88,983 ) (Loss) gain on fair value adjustment for swaps and foreign currency exchange contract – net (2,322 ) 5,672 (5,047 ) 22,777 Unrealized foreign exchange gains – net 16,482 33,671 2,395 71,905 Loss on extinguishment of debt — (2,693 ) — (2,693 ) Net loss on fair value adjustment for warrant liabilities — (161,339 ) — (161,339 ) Other non-operating income (expense) – net 1,104 (3,763 ) 2,226 (3,408 ) Total other expense – net (16,991 ) (157,849 ) (94,861 ) (161,741 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (13,053 ) (107,491 ) (8,005 ) (15,340 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE (5,395 ) (10,625 ) (11,517 ) (38,974 ) NET LOSS (18,448 ) (118,116 ) (19,522 ) (54,314 ) Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (45 ) (62 ) 248 313 Premium on early redemption of Redeemable Preferred Stock — 26,678 — 26,678 Redeemable Preferred Stock dividend — 4,666 — 43,218 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO GETTY IMAGES HOLDINGS, INC. $ (18,403 ) $ (149,398 ) $ (19,770 ) $ (124,523 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A Getty Images Holdings, Inc. common stockholders: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.52 ) Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.59 ) Weighted-average Class A common shares outstanding: Basic 399,703,684 318,152,726 397,492,201 237,235,059 Diluted 399,703,684 323,337,894 397,492,201 238,963,448





GETTY IMAGES HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and par value data) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 113,546 $ 97,912 Restricted cash 4,250 4,482 Accounts receivable – net of allowance of $7,040 and $6,460, respectively 126,165 129,603 Prepaid expenses 13,255 15,728 Insurance recovery receivable 60,000 — Taxes receivable 10,421 11,297 Other current assets 13,217 10,497 Total current assets 340,854 269,519 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT – NET 174,578 172,083 RIGHT OF USE ASSETS 41,997 47,231 GOODWILL 1,499,869 1,499,578 IDENTIFIABLE INTANGIBLE ASSETS – NET 396,443 419,548 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES – NET 7,639 8,272 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS 43,378 51,952 TOTAL $ 2,504,758 $ 2,468,183 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 94,072 $ 93,766 Accrued expenses 42,161 49,327 Income taxes payable 5,670 8,031 Litigation reserves 96,711 — Deferred revenue 169,025 171,371 Total current liabilities 407,639 322,495 LONG-TERM DEBT – NET 1,380,386 1,428,847 LEASE LIABILITIES 41,358 46,218 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES – NET 32,275 37,075 UNCERTAIN TAX POSITIONS 31,381 37,333 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 4,222 3,167 Total liabilities 1,897,261 1,875,135 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value: 2.0 billion shares authorized; 402.7 million shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and 394.8 million shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 40 39 Additional paid-in capital 1,973,330 1,936,324 Accumulated deficit (1,302,124 ) (1,282,354 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (111,964 ) (108,928 ) Total Getty Images Holdings, Inc. stockholders’ equity 559,282 545,081 Noncontrolling interest 48,215 47,967 Total stockholders’ equity 607,497 593,048 TOTAL $ 2,504,758 $ 2,468,183





GETTY IMAGES HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (19,522 ) $ (54,314 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 40,349 37,298 Amortization 21,765 35,676 Unrealized exchange gains on foreign denominated debt (3,450 ) (64,283 ) Equity-based compensation 27,185 5,937 Non-cash fair value adjustment for common stock warrants — 161,339 Deferred income taxes – net (4,168 ) 20,473 Uncertain tax positions (5,952 ) (5,345 ) Non-cash fair value adjustment for swaps and foreign currency exchange contracts 5,047 (21,256 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,965 4,623 Non-cash operating lease costs 5,234 9,425 Impairment of right of use assets — 2,563 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 2,693 Transaction costs allocated to common stock warrants — 4,225 Other 3,348 3,507 Changes in current assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,156 ) 9,743 Accounts payable 2,781 3,606 Accrued expenses (232 ) (14,598 ) Insurance recovery receivable (60,000 ) — Litigation reserves 96,711 — Lease liabilities, non-current (5,645 ) (11,012 ) Income taxes receivable/payable (1,382 ) (4,323 ) Interest payable (7,068 ) (1,010 ) Deferred revenue 2,412 6,607 Other (231 ) (2,401 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 98,991 129,173 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (41,868 ) (46,034 ) Purchase of a minority investment — (2,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (41,868 ) (48,034 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayment of debt (47,800 ) (307,800 ) Cash paid for debt issuance costs (1,137 ) — Proceeds from common stock issuance 13,181 267 Cash paid for settlement of employee taxes related to exercise of equity-based awards (5,607 ) (6,267 ) Payment of contingent consideration — (10,000 ) Payment of Redeemable Preferred Stock — (614,996 ) Cash contributions from business combination — 864,164 Cash paid for equity issuance costs (150 ) (104,001 ) Net cash used in financing activities (41,513 ) (178,633 ) EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATE FLUCTUATIONS (208 ) (17,633 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 15,402 (115,127 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH – Beginning of period 102,394 191,529 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH – End of period $ 117,796 $ 76,402

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In order to assist investors in understanding the core operating results that our management uses to evaluate the business and for financial planning, we present the following non-GAAP measures: (1) Adjusted EBITDA, (2) Adjusted EBITDA Margin, (3) Adjusted EBITDA less capex and (4) Free Cash Flow. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company believes that these measures are relevant and provide useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in our industry to provide a baseline for evaluating and comparing our operating performance, and in the case of free cash flow, our liquidity results. We also evaluate our revenue on an as reported (U.S. GAAP) and currency neutral basis. We believe presenting currency neutral information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our comparable results, consistent with how we evaluate our performance internally.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided below.

The Company does not reconcile its forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, due to variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections and/or certain information not being ascertainable or accessible; and because not all of the information, such as foreign currency impacts necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, is available to the Company without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. The Company provides non-GAAP financial measures that it believes will be achieved, however it cannot accurately predict all of the components of the adjusted calculations and the U.S. GAAP measures may be materially different than the non-GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA less capex

(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (18,448 ) $ (118,116 ) $ (19,522 ) $ (54,314 ) Add/(less) non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation and amortization $ 21,084 $ 23,973 $ 62,114 $ 72,974 Loss on litigation, net of recovery1 $ 46,108 $ — $ 52,549 $ — Other operating expense - net $ (24 ) $ 532 $ 588 $ 4,096 Interest expense $ 32,255 $ 29,397 $ 94,435 $ 88,983 Fair value adjustments, foreign exchange and other non-operating expense (income)2 $ (15,264 ) $ (35,580 ) $ 426 $ (91,274 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt $ — $ 2,693 $ — $ 2,693 Net loss on fair value adjustment for warrant liabilities $ — $ 161,339 $ — $ 161,339 Income tax expense $ 5,395 $ 10,625 $ 11,517 $ 38,974 Equity-based compensation expense $ 9,176 $ 2,805 $ 27,185 $ 5,937 Adjusted EBITDA $ 80,282 $ 77,668 $ 229,292 $ 229,408 Capex $ (12,416 ) $ (15,663 ) $ (41,868 ) $ (46,034 ) Adjusted EBITDA less capex $ 67,866 $ 62,005 $ 187,424 $ 183,374 Net loss margin (8.0)% (51.2)% (2.8)% (7.8)% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 35.0 % 33.7 % 33.2 % 33.0 %

(1) Beginning with this reporting period, the Company is reclassifying historical legal fees associated with our warrant litigation from “Selling, general and administrative expenses” to “Loss on litigation” within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. The aggregate amount of these fees reported through June 30, 2023, totaled $7.5 million, with $1.1 million recognized for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $6.4 million recognized for the six months ended June 30, 2023. This change is classification serves to increase our Adjusted EBITDA by $6.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, when compared to classification in prior periods.

(2) Fair value adjustments for our swaps and foreign currency exchange contracts, foreign exchange gains (losses) and other insignificant non-operating related expenses (income).

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

(in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ​ 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities​ $25.2 $48.9 $99.0 $129.2 Acquisition of property and equipment​ $(12.4) $(15.7) $(41.9) $(46.0) Free Cash Flow​ $12.8 $33.2 $57.1 $83.1



OTHER FINANCIAL DATA

Revenue by Product

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, increase / (decrease) 2023 % of revenue 2022 % of revenue $ change % change CN % change Creative 145,211 63.3 % 145,238 63.0 % (27 ) — % (0.8)% Editorial 79,944 34.9 % 81,845 35.5 % (1,901 ) (2.3)% (3.3)% Other 4,143 1.8 % 3,391 1.5 % 753 22.2 % 21.1 % Total revenue $ 229,298 100.0 % $ 230,474 100.0 % $ (1,175 ) (0.5)% (1.3)%





(In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, increase / (decrease) 2023 % of revenue 2022 % of revenue $ change % change CN % change Creative 432,927 62.7 % 440,305 63.4 % (7,378 ) (1.7)% (0.4)% Editorial 244,911 35.5 % 243,543 35.1 % 1,368 0.6 % 1.8 % Other 12,778 1.9 % 10,930 1.6 % 1,848 16.9 % 18.6 % Total revenue $ 690,616 100.0 % $ 694,778 100.0 % $ (4,163 ) (0.6)% 0.7 %

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

($ millions) September 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Cash & Cash Equivalents1 $113.5 $97.9 $71.9 Available under Revolving Credit Facility2 $150.0 $80.0 $80.0 Liquidity $263.5 $177.9 $151.9 Term Loans Outstanding - USD Tranche $639.6 $687.4 $690.0 Term Loans Outstanding - EUR Tranche3 $443.6 $447.0 $409.3 Total Balance - Term Loans Outstanding4 $1,083.2 $1,134.4 $1099.3 Senior Notes $300.0 $300.0 $300.0

1 Excludes restricted cash of $4.3 million as of September 30, 2023, $4.5 million as of December 2022 and $4.5 million as of September 30, 2022.

2 Our new Revolving Credit Facility was effective May, 2023 and matures May, 2028. The prior Revolving Credit Facility was effective February 2019 and was scheduled to mature February 2024 prior to the recent extension.

3 Face Value of Debt is 419M EUR. Converted using the FX spot rate as of September 30, 2023 of 1.05, December 31, 2022 of 1.07, and September 30, 2022 of 0.98.

4 Represents face value of debt, not GAAP carrying value

