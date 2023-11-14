Submit Release
Snail, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAL) (“Snail” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“We are thrilled with our third quarter results and the successful official release of ARK Survival Ascended. Collaborating with the incredible Studio Wildcard team on this captivating remake of ARK Survival Evolved has been an absolute delight,” said Jim Tsai, CEO of Snail. “In a short time, we have witnessed an overwhelming level of engagement from our growing global player base. In the first 24 hours, we sold 336,000 units, greatly surpassing our initial expectations. To date, we have sold more than 600,000 units. We are looking forward to continuing to build upon the momentum and creativity within this exciting new chapter of the ARK series.”

Third Quarter 2023 & Subsequent Business Highlights

  • ARK: Survival Evolved. In the three months ended September 30, 2023, ARK: Survival Evolved averaged a total of 231,337 daily active users (“DAUs”) versus 339,884 DAUs in the prior year period.

    • ARK: Survival Evolved units sold increased for the third quarter 2023 compared to the same period last year; approximately 1.2 million vs. 1.1 million, respectively.
    • Through September 30, 2023, total playtime for the ARK franchise amounted to 3.4 billion hours with an average playing time per user of more than 162 hours and with the top 21.0% of all players spending over 100 hours in the game, according to data obtained from the Steam platform.
  • ARK: Survival Ascended. On October 25, 2023, the Company launched its flagship remake of the ARK franchise leveraging Unreal Engine 5's stunning graphics and introduced a game-altering cross-platform modding system, ushering in a new era of creativity.

    • ARK: Survival Ascended was ranked the top #1 selling game on Steam on launch day.
    • Within five days of launch, ARK: Survival Ascended ranked among the top 8 most popular and played games on Steam with 221,000 average DAUs.
    • From initial launch through October 31, 2023, units sold surpassed expectation by 1.6x.

Selected Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $9.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to revenue of $15.6 million in the prior year period, representing a decrease of $6.6 million year over year. The decrease in net revenues was due to a one-time contract revenue payment recognized from deferred revenue for a free week promotion in the amount of $4.0 million that occurred in the three months ended September 2022 but not in 2023 and a decrease in sales of ARK, due to lower average selling prices. ARK sales and in-game purchases decreased by $2.0 million. Sales of the Company’s smaller titles decreased by a collective $0.4 million.

  • Net loss was $4.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 as compared to a net loss of $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a decrease of $2.9 million.

  • Bookings for the three months ended September 30, 2023 decreased by $0.8 million, or 7.3%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022, primarily as a result of a decrease in ARK revenues and in-game purchases which contributed to $2.0 million of the decrease during the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $4.0 million in deferred revenue recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2022 for obligations met during the period.

  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) for the third quarter of 2023 was a loss of $5.1 million compared to a loss of $1.5 million in the prior year period.

  • As of September 30, 2023, unrestricted cash was $4.9 million versus $12.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Snail believes Bookings and EBITDA, as non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating its operating performance. Bookings and EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that are presented as supplemental disclosures and should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) or revenue as indicators of operating performance, nor as alternatives to cash flow provided by operating activities as measures of liquidity, both as determined in accordance with GAAP. Snail supplementally presents Bookings and EBITDA because they are key operating measures used by management to assess financial performance. Bookings adjusts for the impact of deferrals and, Snail believes, provides a useful indicator of sales in a given period. EBITDA adjusts for items that Snail believes do not reflect the ongoing operating performance of its business, such as certain non-cash items, unusual or infrequent items or items that change from period to period without any material relevance to its operating performance. Management believes Bookings and EBITDA are useful to investors and analysts in highlighting trends in Snail’s operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which Snail operates and capital investments.

Bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or physically in the period. Bookings is equal to revenues excluding the impact from deferrals. Below is a reconciliation of total net revenue to Bookings, the closest GAAP financial measure.                      

         
  Three Months ended September 30, Nine Months ended September 30,
   2023    2022   2023    2022 
  (in millions) (in millions)
Total net revenue $ 9.0   $ 15.6   $ 32.3   $ 59.1  
Change in deferred net revenue   1.5     (4.3 )   0.8     (7.3 )
Bookings $ 10.5   $ 11.3   $ 33.1   $ 51.8  
         

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, (ii) interest income, (iii) income tax provision (benefit from) and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense. The following table provides a reconciliation from net income (loss) to EBITDA:

         
  Three Months ended September 30, Nine Months ended September 30,
   2023   2022   2023   2022 
  (in millions) (in millions)
Net (loss) income $ (4.4 ) $ (1.5 ) $ (11.5 ) $ 3.3  
Interest income and interest income – related parties   -     -     (0.1 )   (0.6 )
Interest expense and interest expense – related parties   0.4     0.3     1.0     0.6  
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes   (1.2 )   (0.4 )   (3.0 )   0.8  
Depreciation and amortization expense, property and equipment   0.1     0.1     0.3     0.4  
EBITDA $ (5.1 ) $ (1.5 ) $ (13.3 ) $ 4.5  
         

Webcast Details

The Company will host a webcast at 5:00 PM ET today to discuss the third quarter 2023 financial results. Participants may access the live webcast and replay on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.snail.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “continue,” “estimate” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail’s intent, belief or current expectations. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail’s business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. The statements Snail makes regarding the following matters are forward-looking by their nature: growth prospects and strategies; launching new games and additional functionality to games that are commercially successful; expectations regarding significant drivers of future growth; its ability to retain and increase its player base and develop new video games and enhance existing games; competition from companies in a number of industries, including other casual game developers and publishers and both large and small, public and private Internet companies; its ability to attract and retain a qualified management team and other team members while controlling its labor costs; its relationships with third-party platforms such as Xbox Live and Game Pass, PlayStation Network, Steam, Epic Games Store, My Nintendo Store, the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store and the Amazon Appstore; the size of addressable markets, market share and market trends; its ability to successfully enter new markets and manage international expansion; protecting and developing its brand and intellectual property portfolio; costs associated with defending intellectual property infringement and other claims; future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the ongoing conflicts involving Russia and Ukraine, and Israel and Hamas, on its business and the global economy generally; rulings by courts or other governmental authorities; the Share Repurchase Program, including expectations regarding the timing and manner of repurchases made under the program; its plans to pursue and successfully integrate strategic acquisitions; assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Further information on risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Snail’s financial results are included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, annual reports on Forms 10-K and quarterly reports on 10-Q filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Snail, and Snail does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Snail, Inc.

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

For additional information, please contact: investors@snail.com

 Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries    
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
                 
     September 30, 2023     December 31, 2022 
                 
  ASSETS              
                 
  Current Assets:              
  Cash and cash equivalents $  4,948,832     $ 12,863,817  
  Restricted escrow deposit   1,037,739       1,003,804  
  Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $19,929 and $31,525, respectively   4,083,369       6,758,024  
  Accounts receivable - related party, net   11,599,229       11,344,184  
  Loan and interest receivable - related party   103,249       101,753  
  Prepaid expenses - related party   2,500,000       -  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   11,482,303       10,565,141  
  Total current assets   35,754,721       42,636,723  
                 
  Restricted cash and cash equivalents   1,115,084       6,374,368  
  Prepaid expenses - related party   5,582,500       5,582,500  
  Property, plant and equipment, net   4,768,715       5,114,799  
  Intangible assets, net - license - related parties   130,435       1,384,058  
  Intangible assets, net - other   271,918       272,521  
  Deferred income taxes   10,902,503       7,602,536  
  Other noncurrent assets   171,512       198,668  
  Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   2,738,554       3,606,398  
  Total assets $ 61,435,942     $ 72,772,571  
                 
  LIABILITIES, NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
                 
  Current Liabilities:              
  Accounts payable $ 9,956,626     $ 9,452,391  
  Accounts payable - related party   19,669,868       19,918,259  
  Accrued expenses and other liabilities   2,305,132       1,474,088  
  Interest payable - related parties   527,770       527,770  
  Revolving loan   6,000,000       9,000,000  
  Notes payable   4,358,333       5,416,666  
  Convertible notes, net of discount   515,217       -  
  Current portion of promissory note   2,832,231       86,524  
  Current portion of deferred revenue   5,848,320       4,335,404  
  Current portion of operating lease liabilities   1,470,718       1,371,227  
  Total current liabilities   53,484,215       51,582,329  
                 
  Accrued expenses   311,276       457,024  
  Promissory note, net of current portion   -       3,221,963  
  Deferred revenue, net of current portion   5,680,439       5,216,042  
  Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   1,814,962       2,930,529  
  Total liabilities   61,290,892       63,407,887  
                 
  Commitments and contingencies              
                 
  Stockholders' Equity:              
  Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 9,251,420 shares issued, 7,901,145 and 8,053,771 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   925       925  
  Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 28,748,580 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   2,875       2,875  
  Additional paid-in capital   25,945,549       23,436,942  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (287,685 )     (307,200 )
  Accumulated deficit   (16,346,691 )     (4,863,250 )
      9,314,973       18,270,292  
  Treasury stock at cost (1,350,275 and 1,197,649 shares, respectively)   (3,671,806 )     (3,414,713 )
  Total Snail, Inc. equity   5,643,167       14,855,579  
  Noncontrolling interests   (5,498,117 )     (5,490,895 )
  Total stockholders' equity   145,050       9,364,684  
  Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity $  61,435,942     $ 72,772,571  
                 


Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
                                 
    Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
     2023     2022     2023     2022 
                                 
  Revenues, net $ 8,981,135     $ 15,614,171     $ 32,331,876     $ 59,132,284  
  Cost of revenues   9,463,086       12,424,067       29,659,788       40,397,396  
                                 
  Gross profit, (loss)   (481,951 )     3,190,104       2,672,088       18,734,888    
                                 
  Operating expenses:                              
  General and administrative   3,452,141       4,478,907       11,915,126       13,525,001  
  Research and development   1,317,400       116,624       3,892,039       479,630  
  Advertising and marketing   215,477       198,417       488,318       569,127    
  Depreciation and amortization   112,914       128,536       346,084       435,644  
  Total operating expenses   5,097,932       4,922,484       16,641,567       15,009,402  
                                 
  (Loss) income from operations   (5,579,883 )     (1,732,380 )     (13,969,479 )     3,725,486  
                                 
  Other income (expense):                              
  Interest income   47,147       12,712       98,411       45,789  
  Interest income - related parties   504       505       1,496       582,128  
  Interest expense   (370,376     (261,070     (961,196     (613,338
  Interest expense - related parties   -       -       -       (3,222
  Other income   313,156       19,500       321,331       319,153  
  Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain   (1,394 )     16,169       (25,606 )     21,679  
  Total other (expense) income, net   (10,963 )     (212,184 )     (565,564 )     352,189  
                                 
  (Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes   (5,590,846 )     (1,944,564 )     (14,535,043 )     4,077,675  
                                 
  (Benefit from) provision for income taxes   (1,156,675 )     (398,998 )     (3,044,380 )     803,305  
                                 
  Net (loss) income   (4,434,171 )     (1,545,566 )     (11,490,663 )     3,274,370  
                                 
  Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests   (1,539 )     (6,828 )     (7,222 )     56,348  
                                 
  Net (loss) income attributable to Snail, Inc. and Snail Games USA Inc.   (4,432,632 )     (1,538,738 )     (11,483,441 )     3,218,022  
                                 
  Comprehensive income statement:                              
                                 
  Other comprehensive income (loss) related to currency translation adjustments, net of tax   (1,512 )     5,682       19,515       (76,720 )
                                 
  Total comprehensive (loss) income $ (4,434,144 )   $ (1,533,056 )   $ (11,463,926 )   $ 3,141,302  
                                 
  Net (loss) income attributable to Class A common stockholders:                              
  Basic $ (955,763 )   $ (1,538,738 )   $ (2,477,768 )   $ 3,218,022  
  Diluted $ (955,763 )   $ (1,538,738 )   $ (2,477,768 )   $ 3,218,022  
                                 
  Net loss attributable to Class B common stockholders:                              
  Basic $ (3,476,869 )   $ -     $ (9,005,673)     $ -  
  Diluted $ (3,476,869 )   $ -     $ (9,005,673)     $ -  
                                 
  (Loss) income per share attributable to Class A and B common stockholders:                              
  Basic $ (0.12 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.31   $ 0.09  
  Diluted $ (0.12 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.31   $ 0.09  
                                 
  Weighted-average shares used to compute income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders(1):                              
  Basic   7,901,145       35,000,000       7,909,715       35,000,000  
  Diluted   7,901,145       35,000,000       7,909,715       35,000,000  
                                 
  Weighted-average shares used to compute income per share attributable to Class B common stockholders:                              
  Basic   28,748,580       -       28,748,580       -  
  Diluted   28,748,580       -       28,748,580       -  


Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
 
  For the Nine Month Period Ended September 30,  2023
 		   2022
                 
  Cash flows from operating activities:              
  Net (loss) income $ (11,490,663 )   $ 3,274,370  
  Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:              
  Amortization - intangible assets - license   -       250,000  
  Amortization - intangible assets - license, related parties   1,253,623       5,552,938  
  Amortization - intangible assets - other   603       672  
  Amortization - loan origination fees and debt discounts   142,656       19,149  
  Depreciation and amortization - property and equipment   346,084       435,644  
  Stock-based compensation expense   622,007       -  
  Gain on lease termination   -       (122,533 )
  Gain on paycheck protection program and economic injury disaster loan forgiveness   -       (174,436 )
  Gain on disposal of fixed assets   -       (17,067 )
  Interest income from shareholder loan   -       (580,878 )
  Interest income from restricted escrow deposit   (33,935 )     -  
  Deferred taxes   (3,058,738 )     -  
                 
  Changes in assets and liabilities:              
  Accounts receivable   2,674,655       7,648,432  
  Accounts receivable - related party   (255,045 )     (3,803,606 )
  Prepaid expenses - related party   (2,500,000 )     (4,875,000 )
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   156,450       (2,232,406 )
  Other noncurrent assets   (2,903 )     (15,228 )
  Accounts payable   846,553       2,905,024  
  Accounts payable - related party   (248,391 )     (1,402,791 )
  Accrued expenses   134,131       (127,993 )
  Interest receivable - related parties   (1,496 )     -  
  Interest payable - related parties   -       1,490  
  Lease liabilities   (148,233 )     (103,782 )
  Deferred revenue   767,883       (7,297,736 )
  Net cash used in operating activities   (10,794,759 )     (665,737 )
                 
  Cash flows from investing activities:              
  Repayment on loan provided by related party   -       (300,000 )
  Purchases of property and equipment   -       (5,256 )
  Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   -       19,500  
  Repayment on Pound Sand note   -       1,496,063  
  Net cash provided by investing activities   -       1,210,307  
                 
  Cash flows from financing activities:              
  Repayments on promissory note   (59,589 )     (57,967 )
  Repayments on note payable   (3,750,000 )     (3,333,333 )
  Repayments on revolving loan   (3,000,000 )     -  
  Borrowings on note payable   2,275,000       -  
  Borrowings on short-term note   -       10,000,000  
  Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes   847,500       -  
  Payments on paycheck protection program and economic injury disaster loan   -       (90,198 )
  Refund of payments on paycheck protection program and economic injury disaster loan   -       48,305  
  Cash dividend declared and paid   -       (8,200,000 )
  Refund of dividend withholding tax overpayment   1,886,600       -  
  Purchase of treasury stock   (257,093 )     -  
  Payments of offering costs in accounts payable   (342,318 )     -  
  Net cash used in financing activities   (2,399,900 )     (1,633,193 )
                 
  Effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents   20,390       (52,810 )
                 
  Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents   (13,174,269 )     (1,141,433 )
                 
  Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period   19,238,185       16,554,115  
                 
  Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 6,063,916     $ 15,412,682  
                 
  Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information              
  Cash paid during the period for:              
  Interest $ 725,885     $ 594,189  
  Income taxes $ 504,581     $ 831,400  
  Noncash transactions during the period for:              
  Loan and interest payable - related parties $ -     $ 103,890  
  Loan and interest receivable - related parties $ -     $ (103,890 )
  Loan and interest from shareholder $ -     $ 94,934,400  
  Dividend distribution $ -     $ (94,934,400 )
  Deferred tax assets $ (241,229 )   $ -  
  Prepaid income taxes $ 241,229     $ -  
  Change in deferred revenues due to gain contingency $ 1,209,430     $ -  
  Change in other receivables due to gain contingency $ (1,209,430 )   $ -  
  Noncash finance activity during the period for:              
  Issuance of warrants in connection with equity line of credit $ (105,411 )   $ -  
  Gain on paycheck protection program and economic injury disaster loan forgiveness $ -     $ (174,436 )

 


