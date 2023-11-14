Submit Release
Mobivity Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:MFON), global provider of personalized reward solutions that drive customer acquisition, frequency, and spend, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues of $1.6 million compared to $1.9 million in Q3 2022.
  • Gross profit margin improved to 29% compared to 4% in Q3 2022.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.5 million compared to $0.4 million at December 31, 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, excluding certain non-cash expenses, was ($2.1) million compared to ($2.3) million in Q3 2022.

Third Quarter 2023 Business Highlights

  • Expanded the product offerings and addressable market of our Connected Rewards business by multiples.
  • Launched new programs that show predictable and repeatable growth with premier brand partners.
  • Optimized the structure of the business to fit the future of Mobivity.
Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Consolidated Financial Summaries
 
  Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
(In Thousands) 2023 2022 $$ % 2023 2022 $$ %
Revenue 1,633   1,890   (258 ) (14 %) 5,376   5,787   (411 ) (7 %)
Gross profit 472   84   387   461 % 1,777   4,184   (2,407 ) (58 %)
Gross profit margin 29 % 4 % N/A     33 % 28 % N/A  
Operating expenses 4,000   2,739   1,567   57 % 9,549   7,819   1,730   22 %
Loss from operations (3,528 ) (2,655 ) (1,180 ) 44 % (7,772 ) (6,216 ) (1,556 ) 25 %
Net loss (3,778 ) (2,849 ) (1,189 ) 42 % (8,529 ) (6,734 ) (1,795 ) 27 %
Adjusted EBITDA * (2,082 ) (2,344 ) 263   (11 %) (5,209 ) (4,867 ) (343 ) 7 %
                                 

Conference Call
Mobivity will host a conference call at 4:15 p.m. ET on November 14, 2023.

Date:     Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Time:   4:15 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) 
Dial in Number for U.S. Callers:   1-888-886-7786
Dial in Number for International Callers:   1-416-764-8658
     
Please Reference Conference ID:   18371223

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1643433&tp_key=ed00baea12. To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on November 14, 2023 at approximately 7:15 p.m. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1- 412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 18371223. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website under the investor relations section.

Non-GAAP Measurements
This press release includes certain financial information which constitutes "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. A full reconciliation of the non- GAAP measures to GAAP can be found in the tables of today's press release. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is supplemental to results presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of Mobivity's operating performance and liquidity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in trending, analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of Mobivity's business. These non- GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other similar measures reported in accordance with GAAP.

About Mobivity
Mobivity’s cloud-based Connected Rewards™ technology delivers billions of offers and promotions through its Recurrency platform, building large, owned audiences for some of the world’s biggest brands. Through its partnerships with leading game publishers, digital operators, and ad networks, Mobivity connects a massive universe of consumers to its broad network of brands. As a result, digital consumers download and play more games, and earn real-world rewards that are redeemed in-store, driving acquisition, frequency, and retention for brands and game publishers. For more information about Mobivity, visit or call (877) 282-7660.

Investor Relations Contact

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR
brett@haydenir.com • (646) 536-7331

Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
  September 30,
2023
 		  December 31,
2022
  (Unaudited)   (Audited)
ASSETS              
Current assets              
Cash $ 457,934     $ 426,740  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts $24,381 and $34,446, respectively   373,980       1,081,183  
Other current assets   241,424       195,017  
Total current assets   1,073,338       1,702,940  
Right to use lease assets   825,041       981,896  
Intangible assets and software development costs, net   78,244       194,772  
Other assets   118,215       137,917  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,094,838     $ 3,017,525  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT              
Current liabilities              
Accounts payable $ 3,492,562     $ 3,412,612  
Accrued interest   653,431       443,448  
Accrued and deferred personnel compensation   111,610       569,347  
Deferred revenue and customer deposits   218,552       902,727  
Related party notes payable, net - current maturities   2,191,875       2,711,171  
Notes payable, net - current maturities   14,363       32,617  
Operating lease liability, current   269,815       251,665  
Other current liabilities   15,505       49,541  
Total current liabilities   6,967,713       8,373,128  
               
Non-current liabilities              
Related party notes payable, net - long term   3,461,472       2,481,290  
Notes payable, net - long term   29,432       31,092  
Operating lease liability   731,764       936,924  
Total non-current liabilities   4,222,668       3,449,306  
Total liabilities   11,190,381       11,822,434  
               
Stockholders' deficit              
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 67,949,709 and 61,311,155, shares issued and outstanding   67,950       61,311  
Equity payable   100,862       324,799  
Additional paid-in capital   117,138,356       108,806,353  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   22,227       (100,963 )
Accumulated deficit   (126,424,938 )     (117,896,409 )
Total stockholders' deficit   (9,095,543 )     (8,804,909 )
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 2,094,838     $ 3,017,525  
               


Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
September 30,
   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenues                              
Revenues $ 1,633,071     $ 1,890,437     $ 5,375,724     $ 5,787,168  
Cost of revenues   1,160,880       1,806,022     $ 3,598,661       4,183,719  
Gross profit   472,191       84,415       1,777,063       1,603,449  
         
Operating expenses        
General and administrative   2,292,623       983,428       4,907,882       3,088,588  
Sales and marketing   708,398       614,600       2,002,529       1,778,371  
Engineering, research, and development   968,546       784,804       2,507,264       2,360,863  
Impairment of intangible asset         238,143             238,143  
Depreciation and amortization   30,418       118,317       130,902       353,050  
Total operating expenses   3,999,985       2,739,292       9,548,577       7,819,015  
         
Loss from operations   (3,527,794 )     (2,654,877 )     (7,771,514 )     (6,215,566 )
         
Other income/(expense)        
Loss of settlement of debt               (10,857 )      
Interest expense   (237,376 )     (193,501 )     (720,265 )     (520,454 )
Settlement Losses   (13,000 )           (25,500 )      
Foreign currency gain   (102 )     (339 )     (393 )     2,470  
Total other income/(expense)   (250,478 )     (193,840 )     (757,015 )     (517,984 )
Loss before income taxes   (3,778,272 )     (2,848,717 )     (8,528,529 )     (6,733,550 )
Income tax expense                      
Net loss   (3,778,272 )     (2,848,717 )     (8,528,529 )     (6,733,550 )
Other comprehensive loss, net of income tax        
Foreign currency translation adjustments   91,825       (76,228 )     123,190       (76,862 )
Comprehensive loss $ (3,686,447 )   $ (2,924,945 )   $ (8,405,339 )   $ (6,810,412 )
Net loss per share:        
Basic and Diluted   (0.06 )     (0.05 )     (0.13 )     (0.12 )
Weighted average number of shares:        
Basic and Diluted   66,785,952       60,297,083       64,878,021       58,544,432  
                               


Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP Measure to Non-GAAP Measure
 
  Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
(In Thousands)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net loss   (3,778 )     (2,849 )     (8,529 )     (6,734 )
Stock-based compensation   1,429       193       2,468       994  
Depreciation & amortization   30       118       131       353  
Interest expense   237       194       720       520  
Adjusted EBITDA   (2,082 )     (2,344 )     (5,209 )     (4,867 )
                               

