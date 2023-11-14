Mobivity Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:MFON), global provider of personalized reward solutions that drive customer acquisition, frequency, and spend, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenues of $1.6 million compared to $1.9 million in Q3 2022.

Gross profit margin improved to 29% compared to 4% in Q3 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.5 million compared to $0.4 million at December 31, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding certain non-cash expenses, was ($2.1) million compared to ($2.3) million in Q3 2022.

Third Quarter 2023 Business Highlights

Expanded the product offerings and addressable market of our Connected Rewards business by multiples.

Launched new programs that show predictable and repeatable growth with premier brand partners.

Optimized the structure of the business to fit the future of Mobivity.

Mobivity Holdings Corp.

Consolidated Financial Summaries Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (In Thousands) 2023 2022 $$ % 2023 2022 $$ % Revenue 1,633 1,890 (258 ) (14 %) 5,376 5,787 (411 ) (7 %) Gross profit 472 84 387 461 % 1,777 4,184 (2,407 ) (58 %) Gross profit margin 29 % 4 % N/A 33 % 28 % N/A Operating expenses 4,000 2,739 1,567 57 % 9,549 7,819 1,730 22 % Loss from operations (3,528 ) (2,655 ) (1,180 ) 44 % (7,772 ) (6,216 ) (1,556 ) 25 % Net loss (3,778 ) (2,849 ) (1,189 ) 42 % (8,529 ) (6,734 ) (1,795 ) 27 % Adjusted EBITDA * (2,082 ) (2,344 ) 263 (11 %) (5,209 ) (4,867 ) (343 ) 7 %

Conference Call

Mobivity will host a conference call at 4:15 p.m. ET on November 14, 2023.

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1-888-886-7786 Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-416-764-8658 Please Reference Conference ID: 18371223

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1643433&tp_key=ed00baea12. To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.



A replay will be available for two weeks starting on November 14, 2023 at approximately 7:15 p.m. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1- 412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 18371223. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website under the investor relations section .

Non-GAAP Measurements

This press release includes certain financial information which constitutes "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. A full reconciliation of the non- GAAP measures to GAAP can be found in the tables of today's press release. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is supplemental to results presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of Mobivity's operating performance and liquidity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in trending, analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of Mobivity's business. These non- GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other similar measures reported in accordance with GAAP.

About Mobivity

Mobivity’s cloud-based Connected Rewards™ technology delivers billions of offers and promotions through its Recurrency platform, building large, owned audiences for some of the world’s biggest brands. Through its partnerships with leading game publishers, digital operators, and ad networks, Mobivity connects a massive universe of consumers to its broad network of brands. As a result, digital consumers download and play more games, and earn real-world rewards that are redeemed in-store, driving acquisition, frequency, and retention for brands and game publishers. For more information about Mobivity, visit or call (877) 282-7660.

Investor Relations Contact

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR

brett@haydenir.com • (646) 536-7331

Mobivity Holdings Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 457,934 $ 426,740 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts $24,381 and $34,446, respectively 373,980 1,081,183 Other current assets 241,424 195,017 Total current assets 1,073,338 1,702,940 Right to use lease assets 825,041 981,896 Intangible assets and software development costs, net 78,244 194,772 Other assets 118,215 137,917 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,094,838 $ 3,017,525 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,492,562 $ 3,412,612 Accrued interest 653,431 443,448 Accrued and deferred personnel compensation 111,610 569,347 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 218,552 902,727 Related party notes payable, net - current maturities 2,191,875 2,711,171 Notes payable, net - current maturities 14,363 32,617 Operating lease liability, current 269,815 251,665 Other current liabilities 15,505 49,541 Total current liabilities 6,967,713 8,373,128 Non-current liabilities Related party notes payable, net - long term 3,461,472 2,481,290 Notes payable, net - long term 29,432 31,092 Operating lease liability 731,764 936,924 Total non-current liabilities 4,222,668 3,449,306 Total liabilities 11,190,381 11,822,434 Stockholders' deficit Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 67,949,709 and 61,311,155, shares issued and outstanding 67,950 61,311 Equity payable 100,862 324,799 Additional paid-in capital 117,138,356 108,806,353 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 22,227 (100,963 ) Accumulated deficit (126,424,938 ) (117,896,409 ) Total stockholders' deficit (9,095,543 ) (8,804,909 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 2,094,838 $ 3,017,525





Mobivity Holdings Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Revenues $ 1,633,071 $ 1,890,437 $ 5,375,724 $ 5,787,168 Cost of revenues 1,160,880 1,806,022 $ 3,598,661 4,183,719 Gross profit 472,191 84,415 1,777,063 1,603,449 Operating expenses General and administrative 2,292,623 983,428 4,907,882 3,088,588 Sales and marketing 708,398 614,600 2,002,529 1,778,371 Engineering, research, and development 968,546 784,804 2,507,264 2,360,863 Impairment of intangible asset — 238,143 — 238,143 Depreciation and amortization 30,418 118,317 130,902 353,050 Total operating expenses 3,999,985 2,739,292 9,548,577 7,819,015 Loss from operations (3,527,794 ) (2,654,877 ) (7,771,514 ) (6,215,566 ) Other income/(expense) Loss of settlement of debt — — (10,857 ) — Interest expense (237,376 ) (193,501 ) (720,265 ) (520,454 ) Settlement Losses (13,000 ) — (25,500 ) — Foreign currency gain (102 ) (339 ) (393 ) 2,470 Total other income/(expense) (250,478 ) (193,840 ) (757,015 ) (517,984 ) Loss before income taxes (3,778,272 ) (2,848,717 ) (8,528,529 ) (6,733,550 ) Income tax expense — — — — Net loss (3,778,272 ) (2,848,717 ) (8,528,529 ) (6,733,550 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of income tax Foreign currency translation adjustments 91,825 (76,228 ) 123,190 (76,862 ) Comprehensive loss $ (3,686,447 ) $ (2,924,945 ) $ (8,405,339 ) $ (6,810,412 ) Net loss per share: Basic and Diluted (0.06 ) (0.05 ) (0.13 ) (0.12 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic and Diluted 66,785,952 60,297,083 64,878,021 58,544,432



