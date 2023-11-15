We-Fuzz Announces General Availability of Penzzer Solution for Integrated Pen Testing and Fuzzing

Penzzer -The first integrated pen testing and fuzzing solution

New solution unifies pen testing and fuzzing to address software vulnerabilities affecting automotive, medical, and IOT industries

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We-Fuzz today announced the general availability of Penzzer, the first integrated pen testing and fuzzing solution for faster, simpler product security. The new solution will enable OEMs and suppliers to use one tool to find known and unknown vulnerabilities and fulfill industry compliance standards required to harden devices against attacks.

“Over the years, security teams had to choose between products that uncover unknown vulnerabilities via dynamic application testing and products that uncover known vulnerabilities via pen-testing. We wanted to solve this by developing a product that does both,” said Yair Burshtein, We-Fuzz Chief Strategy Officer. “With Penzzer, product security teams can quickly and easily satisfy their pen testing requirements at the same time as satisfying their DAST (fuzzing) requirements”, continued Burshtein. “It’s the next evolution of product security!”

The Penzzer solution includes:

-Automotive software security testing for identifying vulnerabilities affecting in-vehicle networks such as CAN bus, automotive Ethernet, and infotainment systems.

-Medical device security testing to simulate real life attacks to medical devices and uncover vulnerabilities that can impact patient care and privacy.

-IoT and embedded device security testing to look for security issues in wireless protocols such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ZigBee.

-Automated network protocol fuzzing for discovering security holes hiding in network protocols starting with the most likely to be hit in a cyberattack.

-Custom protocol fuzz testing for fuzzing custom protocols found in target software such as applications found in specific cars, determine possible weaknesses and get reports with recommended fixes.

Supporting customer quotes:

“I found the Penzzer tool incredibly effective in identifying vulnerabilities and enhancing the security of our automotive components. Its user-friendly interface, customization options, and exceptional support make it an indispensable asset for efficient and comprehensive security testing, said a senior security analyst from a fortune 500 automotive manufacturer.

“I found Penzzer's combined penetration testing and fuzzing capabilities to be highly effective in securing IoT devices through blackbox testing. Its customizable features and exceptional support make it an invaluable tool for efficiently identifying and addressing potential vulnerabilities, said a security researcher from a government entity.

To learn more about integrated pen testing and fuzzing, please watch our pre-recorded demo or contact us for a personalized demo.

About We-Fuzz

We-Fuzz is bringing the next evolution of product security by helping product security and AppSec teams find critical software vulnerabilities and meet compliance standards with one, customizable tool. Led by security pros with more than 20 years of continuous experience in building and leading cybersecurity startups, it is our mission to simplify product security testing so you can deliver secure products faster. Whether you need to test automotive, medical, or IoT devices, we’ve got you covered.