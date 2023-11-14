Manchin Announces $1 Million for Brooke County Flood Control Project

November 14, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,086,166 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the Village of Beech Bottom Flood Control Project. The funding will construct upgrades to the current storm sewer system to mitigate future flooding damage.

"I'm pleased FEMA is investing more than $1 million to upgrade Beeach Bottom's storm sewer system, which will bolster flood control efforts throughout Brooke County," said Senator Manchin. "This announcement is welcomed news and will provide much needed support to help protect residents from devastating flood damage. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue working with federal, state and local officials to ensure West Virginia communities are prepared for any storm or disaster that comes our way.”

The funding announced today will support phase two of the Beech Bottom Flood Control Project. Phase one included the surveying, engineering, designing, plans preparation, permitting and bidding for the initiative. Phase two is the actual construction of the upgrades, which include replacing 2,499 linear feet of 72-inch steel reinforced high-density polyethlene pipe and twelve concrete manholes.