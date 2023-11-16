Mendelson Consulting Named Intuit QuickBooks Solution Provider High Performer for QuickBooks and Payroll Cloud Solutions
Continued Focus on Small Business BenefitPEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mendelson Consulting, a leader in the financial consulting industry, proudly announces that it has been named as a High Performer award recipient for both QuickBooks Online Core and QuickBooks Online Payroll solutions. The award was announced during the annual Intuit QuickBooks Solution Provider Awards presentation. This prestigious recognition highlights the company’s exceptional expertise and dedication to excellence in offering innovative financial management solutions and services for small and growing businesses.
QuickBooks Online Core, a foundational financial management solution in the Intuit QuickBooks family, offers tools for invoicing, expense tracking, and comprehensive financial reporting for small businesses. QuickBooks Online Payroll completes the essential small business offering with businesses payroll services and support for accurate wage and tax calculation and timely disbursement of employee paychecks including tax withholdings and benefits.
Mendelson Consulting continues to transform businesses by driving optimization of financial processes, improving both efficiency and effectiveness while enabling sustainability. The Mendelson Consulting team is dedicated to empowering businesses with tailored solutions that drive growth and excellence, and that includes helping transform how businesses use technology.
“The emergence of affordable cloud and web-based solutions has given small businesses a chance to leverage capabilities they couldn’t with more traditional on-premises software products” says CEO Mario Nowogrodzki. According to Mr. Nowogrodzki, “QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Online Payroll represent the essential capabilities most small businesses need, and these solutions allow them to operate without making large initial investments in I.T. infrastructure or office space”.
For businesses seeking comprehensive business and financial software consulting services, Mendelson Consulting stands as experts in the field. By leveraging deep industry knowledge and innovative approaches, Mendelson Consulting assists businesses every day in achieving objectives in ways that benefit the business and operations, helping each client to thrive in their industry.
About Mendelson Consulting:
Mario Nowogrodzki, CPA.CITP, is founder and principal of Mendelson Consulting (https://mendelsonconsulting.com), an accounting technology firm that assists entities with planning, selecting, and implementing business management systems.
Mendelson Consulting is recognized as Top Technologist, Top Integrations ProAdvisor by Insightful Accountant, Top 100 ProAdvisor and is a charter member, reseller and solution provider for Intuit QuickBooks. Mendelson Consulting is a Microsoft Cloud Services Provider, delivering Microsoft365, Dynamics365, Azure cloud services and other transformative cloud solutions for businesses. Mr. Nowogrodzki is a Chair of the Florida Institute of CPAs Business Technology Committee; member of the AICPA CITP Credential Committee; a contributing author and speaker for Intuit, the Woodard Group, Accountex, and more. Visit https://MendelsonConsulting.com to learn more.
