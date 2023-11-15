The Dead Man Walking Podcast Resumes - Featuring Guest Mark Breslin
Nov. 22, 2023 The Dead Man Walking Podcast Resumes
The Dying Part was Easy - The Coming Back to LIfe, not so Easy”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fred Rutman, the acclaimed author of the gripping memoir "The Summer I Died Twenty Times," has channeled his passion for extraordinary narratives into a new venture, “The Dead Man Walking Podcast." Rutman's unique conversational style blends wit, humour, sarcasm with insightful facts, providing viewers a deep understanding of his guests. These in-depth, long-form sessions go well beyond traditional surface-level pleasantries. Unscripted and unedited, each episode delves into the life of a seemingly regular person thrown into extraordinary circumstances, who then defied the odds to become an inspiration to others.
— Fred Rutman, Author of the Memoir The Summer I Died Twenty Times
The premiere episode, launching on November 22, features Mark Breslin, the CEO of Yuk Yuk's. Rutman shared, "Mark's journey is one of someone starting with a modest upbringing, becoming a self-made success, and developing one of the most prominent comedy club brands in North America. His story epitomizes having a vision, resilience and unyielding determination." Over the years, Breslin played a pivotal role in propelling the careers of many of today’s greatest standup comedians. From Howie Mandel to Russell Peters to Sam Kinison to Jim Carrey, these stars, along with many others, have all learned and honed their craft at Yuk Yuks.
”The Dead Man Walking Podcast” is available on YouTube, Google, Spotify, Apple, and other streaming platforms. “The Dead Man Walking Podcast" is produced by Hiltz Squared Media, a multimediacorporation recognized for its expertise in publicity, production, distribution, and sales.
Click on the link to see the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1NzfqaJ1Kk
For media inquiries, including booking Fred to speak at your event, please contact Myles Shane at myles@hiltz2.com or call 647-460-3052.
The Trailer Featuring Guest Mark Breslin