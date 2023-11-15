The Huntington Center and Glass City Center Designated as Certified Autism Centers™

ASM Global-Managed Venues Join City-Wide Accessibility Initiative

TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASM Global, the world’s leading venue management company, has announced that The Huntington Center and Glass City Center, two of Ohio’s premier event facilities, have each been designated as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

This achievement is given to organizations that have completed a comprehensive training and certification process to better understand and accommodate the needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. This process ensures that the organization’s staff are better equipped with the knowledge and resources needed to provide a great experience for all guests.

By completing the CAC program, The Huntington Center and Glass City Center join the greater Destination Toledo movement to achieve the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) designation, which IBCCES awards to communities with a multitude of trained and certified lodging, entertainment options, and service organizations. Some of the organizations that have completed the CAC program include Destination Toledo, Avenues for Autism and Wingate by Wyndham Sylvania/Toledo, Boyd’s Retro Candy, Toledo Speedway BMX, Toledo Museum of Art, The Valentine Theatre, Sylvania Chamber of Commerce, National Museum Great Lakes and more, as well as others in the city that are in the process of completion.

“We are truly proud to be certified by the global credentialing board IBCCES and have enjoyed the opportunity to work with the organization to become educated on how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families

at our venues,” said Steve Miller, general manager of The Huntington Center and Glass City Center. “Our facilities should be welcoming and comfortable spaces for everyone, and we hope that more venues throughout the city join the Destination Toledo movement to earn this certification so our entire community can host events that are inclusive for all.”

IBCCES conducted an on-site evaluation of The Huntington Center and Glass City Center, where insights and recommendations were provided to enhance accessibility and serve as a road map to implement ideas into process.

As part of the certification journey, at least 80% of the public-facing staff at the venues were required to undergo training with the goal of being better prepared to provide adequate service and experiences to all. Staff were trained to better understand autism, how to empathize and understand how autistic individuals experience the world, communicate more effectively, and be aware of common sensitivities and concerns in a recreational environment.

“We are proud to recognize The Huntington Center and Glass City Center as Certified Autism Centers™,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “This designation proves their commitment to creating an inclusive environment and shows their dedication to serving all their guests to their best ability by becoming autism certified. We are thrilled that two of the area’s top venues have joined Toledo in the city-wide effort to become a Certified Autism Destination™.”

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other including the growing number of options in Toledo. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

Committed to the communities in which it serves, ASM Global features a growing number of venues in its worldwide portfolio that have received similar sensory certifications, like INTRUST Bank Arena, Brookshire Grocery Arena, Smoothie King Center, and Caesars Superdome, among others. Additionally, through a partnership with KultureCity, several ASM Global facilities, such as Paycom Center, Oakland Arena, State Farm Stadium, Greater Columbus Convention Center and more, are designated as sensory friendly and also created “sensory rooms” for guests, which have become a permanent addition to the venues.

