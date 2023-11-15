Survey shows most Canadian snowbirds winter in the U.S., but interest growing in international destinations

Snowbird Advisor survey provides insights into habits of Canadian snowbirds

Snowbird Advisor survey reveals many interesting insights into the habits and preferences of Canadian snowbirds.

TORONRO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent survey conducted by Snowbird Advisor, the United States is still the top destination for Canadian snowbirds by a wide margin, but interest in international destinations is growing, particularly among newer snowbirds.

Snowbird Advisor is a leading online resource for Canadian snowbirds. The survey, which was conducted among Snowbird Advisor members in the first week of November 2023, had over 4,500 responses.

86% of survey respondents currently spend their winters in the U.S. with 14% spending their winters in a variety of international destinations. However, 25% of newer snowbirds said they were interested in exploring international destinations.

In terms of where snowbirds are going, the survey revealed that the top 5 current destinations for snowbirds are 1. Florida 2. Arizona 3. California 4. Mexico, and 5. Texas.

Other destinations that attract snowbirds include South Carolina, Hawaii, the Caribbean, Portugal, Spain, Costa Rica and Panama.

“The U.S. has always been and continues to be the most popular destination for Canadian snowbirds, but we are seeing a growing trend among snowbirds who choose to spend their winters in other destinations,” said Stephen Fine, president and founder of Snowbird Advisor. “This is particularly true among newer snowbirds, who are more likely to consider international destinations and less likely to go to the same destination year after year – at least for the first few years after becoming snowbirds.”

The survey revealed a number of other interesting facts about the habits and interests of Canadian snowbirds.

Here are just a few of the findings:

• Over 70% of respondents spend 3 months or more away each winter.

• 78% go to the same destination every year, while 22% move around to different destinations each year. However, among newer snowbirds, the percentage who plan on moving around to different destinations each year jumped to over 37%.

• 68% of snowbirds who go to the U.S. drive to their destination, while 32% fly.

• For accommodations, 50% own either a house, condo or manufactured home in their winter destination, 40% either rent or stay in a hotel or resort and 10% own an RV.

• 77% have family and friends come to visit them while they are away during the winter.

• Almost 38% come back to Canada one time during the winter and 12% come home two to three times over the winter.

About Snowbird Advisor

Snowbird Advisor is Canada’s authoritative one-stop resource for Snowbirds - providing tips, tools and services for Canadians who want to spend their winters abroad. Its sister company, Snowbird Advisor Insurance, specializes in providing travel insurance to snowbirds, boomers and seniors.

Snowbirds can sign up for a FREE membership on the Snowbird Advisor website to receive exclusive tips, news, alerts and member benefits.

Media Inquiries:

For more information, please contact:

Stephen Fine

Phone: 1-855-410-6028

Email: media@snowbirdadvisor.ca

Website: www.snowbirdadvisor.ca