UPDATE: Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Ozaukee County, Wis.

GRAFTON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Grafton, Wis. that occurred on the morning of Thursday, November 2, 2023.

At approximately 11:00 a.m., Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to pull over and arrest an individual for outstanding felony warrants. Christopher T. Sewell, age 29, fled in his vehicle, leading to a vehicle pursuit where law enforcement deployed a tire deflation device and Sewell’s vehicle came to rest near the 900 block of Lakefield Road in Grafton, Wis. Sewell then fled on foot to a nearby tree line and was pursued by law enforcement. Initial information is that the subject presented a weapon. Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Zilke, with 8 years of law enforcement service, discharged his firearm, striking the subject. Lifesaving measures were performed but Sewell ultimately died from his injuries on the scene. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.

Involved deputies were wearing body cameras during the incident.

Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy Zilke has been placed on administrative assignment, per agency policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, DCI’s Digital Evidence Unit, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Ozaukee County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct media inquiries regarding the officer involved critical incident to Wisconsin DOJ.