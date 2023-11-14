Royalton Barracks / Vandalism, request for information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 23B2005399
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Sean Collins
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: About 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 14, East Bethel, VT
VIOLATION: Vandalism
ACCUSED: Under investigation
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is investigating a vandalism incident in which a racial slur was painted on the roadway along Vermont Route 14 near Factory Hill Road in East Bethel. Troopers received a report of the vandalism at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, and began an investigation. The Vermont Agency of Transportation will remove the graffiti from the pavement.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Royalton at 802-234-9933, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
The Vermont State Police has informed the Attorney General’s Office of this case as a possible hate crime under the Bias Incident Reporting System.
- 30 -