Royalton Barracks / Vandalism, request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23B2005399

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Sean Collins

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: About 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 14, East Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: Vandalism

ACCUSED: Under investigation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a vandalism incident in which a racial slur was painted on the roadway along Vermont Route 14 near Factory Hill Road in East Bethel. Troopers received a report of the vandalism at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, and began an investigation. The Vermont Agency of Transportation will remove the graffiti from the pavement.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Royalton at 802-234-9933, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The Vermont State Police has informed the Attorney General’s Office of this case as a possible hate crime under the Bias Incident Reporting System.

