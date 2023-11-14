Meet Teledyne at The UK Space Conference

14th November 2023 - Teledyne is at the forefront of space technology development. It is uniquely positioned to benefit from more than 200 years of combined experience producing sophisticated, highly reliable electronics, imaging and sensor systems for operation in the growing space economy.

This month four divisions of Teledyne will attend The UK Space Conference taking place at The ICC Belfast between the 21st – 23rd November.

The UK Space Conference is a significant biennial event for the Space sector. The event unites the UK and international Space communities, such as governments, industry, and academia. The conference provides a platform for the Space sector to exchange ideas, plans, and partnerships that encourage development and success in the emerging Space age.

The Teledyne e2v Space Imaging team will be showcasing their newest CMOS sensors and infrared detectors. These will include the CIS120, a general-purpose CMOS sensor; the CIS125 image sensor which combines TDI CCD functionality on a CMOS chip; the CIS301 large area CMOS sensor designed for high-end performance in astronomy and scientific imaging. Also on display will be the CHROMA-D18 HgCdTe detector which provides detection from ultra-violet to long-wave infrared. Teledyne e2v Space Imaging has a long track record of supplying the European Space Agency and NASA, with whom they have worked on a number of key missions.

Teledyne e2v Semiconductors team will be showcasing its portfolio of high-performance semiconductor solutions for Space applications including KA Band capable data converters, radiation tolerant processors, space radiation tolerant 4/8GB DDR4 memories and ultra compact processing modules.

Teledyne Labtech will be demonstrating the capability to manufacture, assemble and test complex RF/Microwave printed circuit boards. Teledyne Labtech's space heritage goes back to the founding of the company in 1984. Teledyne Labtech has the capability to produce Space PCB’s that are manufactured in accordance to locally approved specifications. With extensive expertise in supporting projects with thermal management issues and products that have difficult SWaP applications such as T/R modules and SSPAs.

The Teledyne Princeton Instruments team will be showcasing its COSMOS camera with 66, 42, and 10 megapixels sensors which enables advancements in astronomy, and opens paths for further commercialisation of large area CMOS by other industries. COSMOS provides a powerful imaging solution that both drives innovation and expands exploration of our universe.

Antonino Spatola, Director of Sales and Marketing, Teledyne e2v Space Imaging said:

“We are looking forward to being part of this year’s UK Space Conference to showcase a vast array of systems and components that we manufacture for national programmes and commercial space applications. This is also a great opportunity to connect with the UK space community and engage with our industry partners.”

As one of the largest employers within the Space industry, the team will also be promoting its latest variety of job opportunities available at Teledyne e2v as well as its well-established apprenticeship scheme that has been running for more than 30 years.









