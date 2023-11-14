New Espionage Novel Offers a Glimpse Into the Intelligence Shadows
Vengeance and Family are at the Core of Latest CIA Thriller
A can't-miss read for fans of nail-biting espionage and hard-hitting action. Devilishly-good, fans of Mark Greaney and Brad Taylor should grab this one immediately!”WHEATON, ILLINOIS, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leveraging his experience as a Central Agency Intelligence Agency (CIA) case officer, corporate intelligence director, and international political campaign consultant, Joe Goldberg’s new release, Devil’s Own Day: A Spy Devils Thriller provides rare insights into the world of espionage. Meticulously researched, it pulls from Goldberg’s personal experiences and knowledge of espionage. Devil’s Own Day is the third book in The Spy Devils series.
— Ryan Steck, The Real Book Spy and author of Lethal Range
Finally free from the control of May, his mother and now retired CIA handler, Bridger and the Spy Devils, are focused on one mission—vengeance. But Bridger’s problem is determining who deserves his wrath. One thing is certain—all options lead to Li Chu, the former Chinese assassin and Spy Devil nemesis. Friends become enemies, and enemies become friends. Deals are made and broken. During it all, Bridger realizes his pursuit stands in the way of a future with Lena. Can he give up what he was born to do—lead the Spy Devils? Can he stop being the Devil? Bridger is forced to choose between loyalties, retribution, and his future. Every decision will determine who will live and who will die.
“This is fiction, but my mantra was to be as accurate as I could,” Goldberg said. “By signed secrecy agreement, I sent this manuscript to the CIA’s Publications Review Board for pre-publication review.”
Chris Hauty, nationally bestselling author of The Devil You Know agrees. “This third book in the series pits our heroes against the worst kind of evil and delivers the kind of authentic, visceral action that fans of the genre crave. Buy it, read it … and try to recover your scrambled senses.”
Joe Goldberg is the award-winning and Amazon best-selling author of Secret Wars: An Espionage Story and The Spy Devils thriller series. Devil’s Own Day, the third book in the series, will be published on November 14, 2023. He has been a CIA covert action officer, corporate intelligence director, and an international political campaign consultant. He is currently a college instructor and writer. A native of Iowa, he loves cooking, the Iowa Hawkeyes, and his family. He resides in a suburb of Chicago, most likely listening to Jimmy Buffett music.
Devil’s Own Day is available from IngramSpark, Amazon.com, and online print and digital retailers. Goldberg is available for interviews and appearances. You can reach him at (630) 399-8050 and joe@joegoldbergbooks.com. Online press materials, photos, videos, cover images, and reviews are available at www.joegoldbergbooks.com.
