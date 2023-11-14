405 Cabinets & Stone Hosts Spectacular Thanksgiving Celebration with Star-Studded Performances
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 405 Cabinets & Stone Hosts Spectacular Thanksgiving Celebration with Star-Studded Performances
405 Cabinets & Stone, a leading name in innovative cabinet and stone design, is thrilled to announce a grand Thanksgiving event scheduled for Saturday, November 18th, 2023, at their expansive showroom in Fountain Valley, California. The event, celebrating two decades of excellence in craftsmanship and design, is dedicated to appreciating the hard work and loyalty of 405 Cabinets and Stone's employees, esteemed partners, and dedicated customers.
An Evening of Entertainment and Gratitude
The event will showcase an array of musical performances from renowned artists Bang Kieu, Minh Tuyet, Ngoc Ha, Tran Thai Hoa, Thuy Tien, and Anh Dzung. Their enchanting melodies are sure to create a memorable experience for all attendees. Adding to the evening's vibrancy, comedians Hoai Tam, Viet Huong, and Hong Dao will deliver their signature humor. The multi-talented Hoai Tam, Hong Dao, and Anh Dzung will also grace the occasion as the hosts, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for all.
Celebrating 20 Years of Innovation and Design
Established two decades ago, 405 Cabinets & Stone has been at the forefront of the cabinet and stone manufacturing industry. Based in Fountain Valley, CA, the company is renowned for its unique and patented cabinet designs that blend advanced features, aesthetic appeal, and practicality, enhancing the home living experience. The Thanksgiving event not only marks an appreciation for the company's journey but also reaffirms its commitment to excellence and innovation.
A Venue Reflecting Excellence
The local 200,000-square-foot showroom and warehouse, the largest in Southern California, will serve as the venue for this extravagant event. It stands as a testament to the company's dedication to quality and customer experience. The showroom, with its hundreds of exquisite designs, offers a glimpse into the world of sophisticated and exclusive home solutions offered by 405 Cabinets & Stone.
Prioritizing Customer Experience
405 Cabinets & Stone has always placed customer satisfaction at the heart of its operations. The event further highlights this commitment through dedicated customer care, free consultation, and access to exclusive cabinet designs. It's an opportunity for clients and partners to experience firsthand the innovation and care that go into every product and service offered by 405 Cabinets & Stone.
Join the Celebration Virtually
Recognizing the widespread interest and for those unable to attend in person, 405 Cabinets & Stone will be making the full show available on their YouTube channel during the Thanksgiving weekend. This allows the company's far-reaching community to join in the celebration and experience the joyous occasion.
About 405 Cabinets & Stone
405 Cabinets & Stone, headquartered in Fountain Valley, CA, is a pioneer in the cabinet and stone manufacturing industry. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a leader in providing advanced, aesthetically pleasing, and convenient solutions for home interiors. Their commitment to excellence is evident in their nearly 20-year history, marked by significant achievements and continuous growth.
Contact Information:
For more information about the event or 405 Cabinets & Stone, please contact Anthony Dang at sm@405cs.com.
Ngan Hoang
Marketin247
+1 7142767027
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Elevate your home with 405 Cabinets & Stone