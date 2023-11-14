New Research Outlines Latest Trends In Private Jet Travel

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 1,000 private jet users have revealed what they want from private aviation flight providers regarding program rules and policies, what they bought, how much they spent, and whether they are happy. The results are revealed in The Jet Card Report by Private Jet Card Comparisons 2023/24 Edition, which covers usage of jet cards, memberships, fractional ownership, on-demand charters, and jet-sharing/by-the-seat options in 318 pages.

“This is the industry’s only direct from-consumer research of actual private jet users before they buy and after, so it offers a 360-degree perspective with invaluable insights,” said Doug Gollan, President and Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons.

The report highlights what private aviation consumers need and want, from aircraft types to booking windows, the ability to avoid peak days, change between cabin categories for different trips, the need to cancel or change on short notice, and amenities such as bringing pets and WiFi.

It also covers their openness to working with boutique/smaller providers and interest in by-the-seat and jet-sharing solutions.

There is a detailed multi-year trend analysis of flyers segmented by those flying before the Covid pandemic and those that started after.

Private jet flyers also disclose which providers they considered, who they bought from, which companies they renewed with, and which ones they left.

The research also details overall satisfaction, pain points, and specifics on why they are considering switching.

Respondents also discuss the importance of sustainability programs in purchasing, concerns about provider financial stability, and their economic outlook and lifestyle preferences.

“Private Jet Card Comparisons is known for providing unfiltered data consumers use to compare provider programs. This research helps providers and those supporting them better understand how consumers value what is being offered and presents the industry with ways to address consumer needs profitability better,” Gollan said.

View the Table of Contents and learn how to purchase the report.

