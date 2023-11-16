Submit Release
Kirkus Reviews names "Thomas Edison and the Purgatory Equation" as one of their "Great Indie Books Worth Discovering"

Thomas Edison and the cast of characters on the cover of "Thomas Edison and the Purgatory Equation."

The debut adventure novel by David Church is the first installment in his 'Edison Trilogy.'

This rip-roaring novel...artfully weaves together real-life characters with fictional ones to create a gripping adventure.”
— Kirkus Reviews
PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Thomas Edison and the Purgatory Equation" has been selected by the editors of Kirkus Reviews as one of their "Great Indie Books Worth Discovering." The novel combines historical fiction, science fiction and fantasy as it explores Thomas Edison’s real-life, decades-long obsession with creating a machine that would communicate with the dead.

Kirkus Reviews is an American book review magazine that has served as a trusted resource among authors, publishers, the media, libraries, booksellers, and readers alike since 1933.

In the novel, Edison's invention is a traveling machine that launches him and his intrepid young assistant, John Dawkins, along with Ziegfeld Follies showgirl, Emily Auburn, and her rehearsal pianist, the teenage George Gershwin, on an epic quest; from the mind-boggling marvels of Edison’s secret laboratory to the Captiva Island stronghold of the Seminole Indians, to the frontlines of the Great War, climaxing with a struggle for the soul of mankind in the dark heart of purgatory.

“While the trilogy is designed as a series of fantastic adventures, to be effective they need to be grounded in historical accuracy,” confirms the author. In fact, Kirkus Reviews was one of the first to applaud David’s seamless blend of history and fantasy by stating: “This rip-roaring novel…artfully weaves together real-life characters with fictional ones to create a gripping adventure,” while Literary Titan acknowledged the book’s rollicking, cinematic quality by acclaiming it as “The popcorn movie of novels.”

The sequel, "Thomas Edison and the Lazarus Vessel," was recently released and centers on Edison’s final invention, the simu-dermis: a vessel of synthetic skin capable of housing a soul. Groucho Marx and Eleanor Roosevelt join the team as their adventures take them from Hollywood to the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair to Andros Island in the Bermuda Triangle where they confront one of the greatest villains in human history. The sequel has also garnered rave reviews, with Readers’ Favorite proclaiming: “This is creativity at its best.”

Despite the accolades, David isn’t sitting on his laurels. He’s currently putting the finishing touches on the final volume in the series which is due out in the summer of 2024. “The trilogy has been a huge undertaking,” he admitted, “but also, enormously rewarding. I knew I had one hell of a story to tell and, as Mr. Edison often said, ‘Vision without execution is hallucination.’”

To order "Thomas Edison and the Purgatory Equation" or "Thomas Edison and the Lazarus Vessel," view the book trailers, or learn more, please visit www.edisontrilogy.com

Thomas Edison and the Purgatory Equation - Book Trailer

