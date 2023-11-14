Tony Assali Encourages Readers to Catch the “White Tiger”
Is everyone up to taking higher risks for higher rewards?COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The higher the risks, the higher the reward,” as people have been taught. This was true enough for Tony Assali. Ever since he migrated from Lebanon to the US, he has always had an eye on earning more money—to obtain the American dream. This involved a lot of risks that most people did not have the appetite to take.
Assali started as an immigrant who was forced to leave his home country after the civil war that broke out. Bearing in mind that his family’s life depended on him, he landed job after job using his powers of persuasion and relentless work ethic. In his memoir “Catch the White Tiger: How I Achieved the American Dream With $28,” he shares that among all the special skills that he possessed, there was one that propelled him to the success that he is currently relishing. This is his ability to perceive the rare and valuable opportunities, or as he calls them: “White Tigers” that other people either do not see or are too afraid to pursue.
Because of this, his big risk appetite reaped high rewards as well. But his success did not happen overnight. He elaborated in his book how he worked his way up and earned his spot. Moreover, contrary to the more practiced ideological pillar supporting the modern capitalist economy, Assali placed a high value on his employees; thereby creating a huge impact on the men and women he has led over the years. In true karmic fashion, his kindness came back to him in multi-folds.
In this timely piece, Assali teaches the readers to silence their inner critique. Read an excerpt from “Catch the White Tiger: How I Achieved the American Dream With $28” and discover more from the author’s website at https://www.tonyassali.org.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020. Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube