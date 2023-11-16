US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges Navy Veterans Who Have Lung Cancer and Who Had Pre-1983 Asbestos Exposure to Call Them About Legal Assistance for Compensation that Might Exceed $100,000 and VA Benefits

If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer--please ask him if he had routine exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work-post navy. Their compensation might exceed $100,000+.” — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer--please ask him if he had routine exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work-post navy. If the answer is yes--please call 866-714-6466. Compensation for a person like this might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars-and it does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes. What does matter is the Navy Veteran must be able to get specific about their exposure to asbestos.

"We cannot say this enough times----most people who had substantial exposure to asbestos before 1983 and later develop lung cancer never get compensated. The multi-billion-dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for people like this and VA Benefits might be available as we are always happy to discuss at 866-714-6466." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

To get compensated a Navy Veteran-Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer the following is required:

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer for the Advocate would be one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, as a construction worker, plumber, pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew.

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must be able to get very specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

* It is vital the Navy Veteran, or Veteran have a confirmed diagnosis of lung cancer. This will include medical records that confirm their lung cancer, service records that list the Veteran's job or specialty. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



The Advocate says, "If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com