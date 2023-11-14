Wintershall Dea looks to decarbonize through Algerian venture
LONDON, UK, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global oil and gas operator Wintershall Dea has entered into a scientific and technical cooperation agreement with Algerian state oil company Sonatrach, in a strategic move that will reinforce the existing partnership between the two players. The agreement will help the parties to expand innovation activities and identify joint solutions, particularly in low-carbon energy production.
The wide-ranging competencies of both Wintershall and Sonatrach mean that the new agreement presents an excellent opportunity for the exchange of knowledge, expertise and best practices across a wide range of relevant areas. The crucial role of Algerian natural gas and its potential regional impact will be a core component of the agenda for discussions between the energy giants, along with several important aspects of the energy transition such as scaling up hydrogen use and developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies.
The German operator sees Algeria as a stable regional energy supplier for the future, as well as an important strategic partner for Europe with a key role to play in the ongoing move to low-carbon energy. The North African country is currently positioning itself as a key European energy security ally, with Africa’s leading producer of natural gas playing a significant role in energy exports to Europe.
All the signs point to a bright future for Algeria in terms of its energy production capacity, with huge potential in hydrogen, solar, wind power, and carbon capture and storage. Wintershall is now actively seeking out new projects that could help it to expand its footprint in the territory.
The company’s interest in the Algerian energy sector dates back at least as far as 2002, when it became a partner in the Reggane Nord concession in the Sahara Desert. The project is managed by the Groupement Reggane Nord (GRN) consortium, which also incorporates Sonatrach and Repsol.
German group BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea with remainder is held by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan.
Shamir Atif
