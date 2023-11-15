An iconic Fort Lauderdale establishment becomes La Mexicana's second location
Follow your passion, and everything else will fall into place.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- La Mexicana, a leading name in authentic Mexican cuisine, is thrilled to announce its newest location in a Fort Lauderdale landmark. Diva Name and John Whelden will open their newest La Mexicana Taco Bar location in the iconic home of 925 Nuevos Cubanos. This exciting development marks a significant expansion for La Mexicana, showcasing its commitment to offering diverse and exceptional Latin flavors.
— Diva Name, owner La Mexicana Taco Bar
La Mexicana has a strong reputation for its dedication to authenticity, and it will continue to honor this commitment with the new venture. The fusion of Cuban and Mexican flavors will undoubtedly stimulate and delight food enthusiasts, making the new location a must-visit destination in Fort Lauderdale.
The menu at the new restaurant will feature dishes inspired by La Mexicana’s original restaurant, which gained fame for its unique tacos, quesadillas, and other authentic Mexican cuisine. Chef Dafna Londono, originally from Colombia, honed her skills in Mexican and Japanese culinary traditions while working in New York before bringing her expertise to South Florida three years ago. She will oversee operations in both kitchens at the new establishment.
To accommodate a forthcoming six-story residential-retail development at The Yard in Wilton Manors, La Mexicana (one of several businesses to be displaced) has planned a relocation, capitalizing on the opportunity to take the business to new heights. The owner of La Mexicana, Diva Name, plans to keep the original restaurant open until construction begins at The Yard on the Wilton Manors site in the first quarter of next year.
925 Nuevos Cubanos is a beloved destination for Cuban cuisine enthusiasts in Fort Lauderdale. With this acquisition, La Mexicana plans to retain the essence of 925 Nuevos Cubanos while infusing its own unique flair into the menu and expanding its clientele. Combining these two culinary traditions promises to provide patrons with an unforgettable dining experience.
In the coming three months, the vibrant and artistically adorned building situated at 925 N. Andrews Ave., just south of Sunrise Boulevard, will undergo a transformation into La Mexicana Taco Bar. After searching for a new location for La Mexicana, Name learned that 925 Nuevos Cubanos was open from another of her customers. She calls it “the perfect location for us.”
The Fort Lauderdale landmark 925 Nuevos Cubano restaurant started in 1976, when Cuban immigrant Luis Valdes Sr. began serving Cuban and Caribbean food from the building he called home. Lines of loyal lunchtime customers gathered near the sidewalk takeout window over the past 50 years. In recent years, the newer tented backyard patio has become a popular gathering place.
A meticulous and comprehensive renovation project is currently underway at the iconic 925 Nuevos Cubanos, and Name is eagerly anticipating the grand opening of the renovated La Mexicana.
Initially serving breakfast and lunch as a taqueria starting in January, the establishment has plans to introduce dinner service by February. These exciting changes include an extra indoor dining area for 25 patrons. The addition will complement the welcoming patio space, which will seat approximately 120 people.
“Honoring what they did here is very important since this was once their home. Then they built this (restaurant) from scratch,” Name says. “I love that about the property because I did the same with my other property (Wilton Manors.) I literally started from scratch. It was literally built by me, my boyfriend, my mother. We didn’t have the money to hire people.”
The Fort Lauderdale community has shown La Mexicana a warm welcome and continued enthusiastic support.
“For half a century, families and generations of families, not only from Cuba but also from other Latino backgrounds, have been flocking to this destination. We’re a different family and are thrilled to continue this tradition.” Name, a Colombian native, says.
La Mexicana strives to continue delivering outstanding Latin cuisine to its customers - satisfying the cravings of both locals and tourists.
About La Mexicana: Nestled in the vibrant center of Wilton Manors, La Mexicana Taco Bar boasts its reputation for offering exquisite Mexican cuisine amidst a captivating bohemian ambiance that will leave you craving more every time.
