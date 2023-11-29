Tech Council Ventures LLC Announces Advisory Relationship with Transformative Solutions, LLC
The partnership assists in the development and execution of investment strategies to support exciting entrepreneurs locally.
Tech Council Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in exciting innovators in the Mid-Atlantic Region.
Tech Council Ventures LLC (“Tech Council Ventures”), a leader in venture capital investment focused on New Jersey and the surrounding region, today announced a partnership with Transformative Solutions, LLC (“Transformative Solutions”) to assist in the development and execution of investment strategies to support exciting entrepreneurs locally.
Tech Council Ventures has been investing in the region for over 20 years. The firm is an early-stage (Seed and Series A) investor across industries. The firm focuses on healthcare innovation, cleantech, and enterprise applications, working with leading corporations in the region. For example, Tech Council Ventures launched a newly-formed company, Vitalief, in partnership with RWJBarnabas and Rutgers Medical School to provide needed support services for clinical trials. Tech Council Ventures was also recently nominated as a firm able to use the New Jersey Innovation Evergreen Fund for matching investment capital, and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority awarded Tech Council Ventures with $7.5M to use for NJ-based healthcare innovations.
Tech Council Ventures is affiliated with the vital industry association TechUnited:NJ and works closely with other local industry organizations such as BioNJ. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority has also been a supporter of Tech Council Ventures.
Transformative Solutions, which Lou Greenwald leads, brings tremendous expertise in health care policy as well as expertise in local initiatives related to climate tech, such as decarbonization and electrification. Further, Transformative Solutions has a history of working with startups as an advisor on business development, ensuring they are aligned with important market initiatives and connected with established industry players.
“We expect our relationship with Transformative Solutions to guide us in addressing the most pressing market needs and aligning our investment strategies with local government and business players,” said Steve Socolof, Managing Partner of Tech Council Ventures. “We’ve already seen how effective Transformative Solutions can be in working with one of our portfolio companies in business development,” said Tech Council Ventures Managing Partner Jim Gunton.
“I am very excited to work with a team that has a long experience with, and understands, our community and marketplace. New Jersey is undergoing dramatic change driven by innovation with tremendous support from state government,” said Lou Greenwald, CEO of Transformative Solutions. “I am confident that together we will identify and develop new business opportunities of great value to industry and our state.”
About Tech Council Ventures LLC (www.techcouncilventures.com)
Founded in 2000, Tech Council Ventures has been focused on investing in exciting innovators across multiple industries in the region for over 20 years.
About Transformative Solutions
Transformative Solutions is a consultancy helping innovative businesses with market alignment and business development.
