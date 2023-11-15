HIP Video Promo Presents: The High Plains Drifters release brand new music video "Alone On Christmas Day" on EARMILK.com

Indie group The High Plains Drifters turns other Holiday songs on their heads with their brand new single "Alone On Christmas Day"

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Putting a definition on New Wave music can be difficult because it's so many things at once. If fans are having trouble finding a definition, stop trying to define it and just step into the flow of New York-based indie group The High Plains Drifters.

Produced by Greg Cohen and led by frontman Larry Studnicky (lead vocals, lyricist), the band includes John Macom (rhythm/electric guitars, lead/backup vocals), Mike DoCampo (rhythm/electric guitars, backup vocals), Kyle Cassel (drums, backup vocals), Charles Czarnecki (keys, accordion, backup vocals), Dave Richards (bass) and backup singers Christina Benedetto and Sabrina Curry. Their genre-crunching brand of sound reached its height of expression in their self-titled 2019 album. But fans are now approaching a whole new era of The High Plains Drifters, with a much-anticipated album release next year. Fans can hardly wait for all new The High Plains Drifters!

The High Plains Drifters have delivered the most epic gift to their fans & music listeners everywhere. If fans are like The High Plains Drifters, they're thinking about two things post-Halloween: Christmas and love. Jump into a quirky tune that tackles both with their new hit “Alone On Christmas Day”. For those sick of hearing the same old Christmas songs every year, Studnicky’s vocals and lyricism add a bit of tasteful melancholy to the season. Rocking with their zapping synths and high-energy percussion, this holiday single precedes the band’s release of an EP containing all of their previous seasonal hits (“Santa! Bring My Girlfriend Back!” and “Get Me Home By Christmas Eve”). A holiday single for holiday singles.

The music video for “Alone On Christmas” is drenched in suspicious seduction that has viewers on the edge of their seats. Directed by The High Plains Drifters’ oft collaborator Lars Skaland, the flick features the sumptuous Rose Dahler wreaking havoc while looking for a holiday honey. Her impressive choreography alongside some quirky graphics wrap up this gift of holiday shenanigans with a bow.

More The High Plains Drifters on HIP Video Promo

More The High Plains Drifters on their website

More The High Plains Drifters on EarMilk