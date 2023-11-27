The Oscars are Coming to Rochester, NY: Charter Champions is Honoring the Best Educators of Rochester
Teachers are the celebrities of children's lives and deserve to be acknowledged, honored, and appreciated!
Educators have hard and tumultuous jobs. Here is the chance to honor the ones that exceed at going above and beyond for their students!”ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Educator Oscar Awards to be presented in Rochester NY
— Dr. Paul Miller
On Saturday December 9, 2023, from 6:00pm to 10:00pm, Charter Champions will be honoring top charter school educators in Rochester NY to recognize those supporting students. Leaders at the nonprofit organization said teachers are the celebrities of children's lives and deserve to be acknowledged, honored, and appreciated.
Schools in Rochester, NY are known to struggle academically, but its 25 Charter Schools, serving nearly 8,500 students outperform the district. Charter school educators are helping to change the narrative, and Charter Champions is working to change the narrative for the Educators!
Charter Champions CEO, Dr. Paul Miller says, “This is an event you don’t want to miss! Educators have hard and tumultuous jobs. This is our chance to honor those who exceed by going above and beyond for their students. The event is an opportunity to dress up in red carpet Hollywood glam attire and enjoy food, a photo booth, dancing, music, and more, all while surrounded by likeminded individuals who love Educators.”
Limited early-bird tickets are $65 if purchased by November 17th. Regular tickets are $75. For more information, visit www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/739d797e-e271-4b55-b9b3-f618f4c1271a.
Charter Champions is a 501c3 nonprofit organization working to curate much needed education equity for students and families by helping charter schools unlock exceptional performance capabilities. In partnership with local charter schools, Charter Champions is helping provide an exceptional education for all students. Currently, their focus is on fixing the broken teacher pipeline by infusing more educators of color into our schools.
www.charterchampions.org
