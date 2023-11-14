Trusted Internet Announces Enhances SOC Services, Spotlighting Key Team Members
EINPresswire.com/ -- Trusted Internet, an elite 24x7 managed cybersecurity service provider, today reaffirms its commitment to cybersecurity excellence with the advancement of its Cyber Security Operations Center (SOC) services. This central pillar of Trusted Internet's defense strategy provides continuous, real-time cybersecurity monitoring, detection, and response services, ensuring comprehensive protection for businesses and homes alike.
Central to Trusted Internet's suite of services is its cutting-edge Security Operations Center (SOC), which operates 24x7 and leverages state-of-the-art cybersecurity tools like FortiGate Next Generation Firewalls and Secure Endpoint Protection. To further enhance its capabilities, Trusted Internet has introduced an Open Expanded Detection and Response (OpenXDR) service. Alongside this technological advancement, the company has welcomed two seasoned professionals as Virtual Chief Information Security Officers. This commitment to advanced technology, continuous vigilance, and the addition of expert leadership positions Trusted Internet as a stronghold against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats.
Aligned with the strategic growth of our company and our commitment to delivering unparalleled hyper-responsive services across all regions, Trusted Internet is excited to announce the appointment of two new Virtual Chief Information Security Officers:
Lou Saviano will assume the role of Virtual Chief Information Security Officer, focusing on the New England and Eastern Seaboard markets. Mr. Saviano brings valuable experience, having served as the Chief Information Security Officer at Skillsoft and previously worked as a security and AI engineer at Textron.
Tom Siu will serve as the Virtual Chief Information Security Officer, with a focus on Midwestern markets. Mr. Siu, former Chief Information Security Officer at Michigan State University and Case Western Reserve University, joins our team to enhance our capabilities in this region.
Jeff Stutzman, CEO and Founder of Trusted Internet, expresses, "Our SOC serves as the nerve center of our security operations, leveraging advanced cybersecurity tools and the expertise of top security professionals. With the addition of Lou Saviano and Tom Siu to our team, we are expanding our reach and strengthening our commitment to providing comprehensive Virtual CISO™ and advisory services in the long term.
About Trusted Internet:
Trusted Internet stands at the forefront of the fight against cyber threats. By offering robust cybersecurity solutions, including a 24x7 Cyber Security Operations Center (SOC), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication 800-171, Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS), and Cyber Security Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance support. These standards are crucial for businesses handling sensitive information, as they guide how to protect the information from cyber threats. Trusted Internet is dedicated to protecting the digital integrity of businesses and individuals across the nation.
For more information about Trusted Internet, LLC and its services, please visit www.trustedinternet.io.
