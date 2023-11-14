SecureSpace Self Storage Acquires New Facility in Blue Bell, PA

Blue Bell, PA, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its growth in the Philadelphia market, SecureSpace is pleased to announce the acquisition of a recently-built property in Blue Bell, PA. SecureSpace previously managed the store on behalf of the Seller.

SecureSpace Blue Bell is a three-story facility located at 1950 Skippack Pike offering 78,097 square feet of climate-controlled interior and drive-up units. Blue Bell is an affluent suburb of Philadelphia, and adjacent to North Wales, which is home to another SecureSpace facility – SecureSpace North Wales . The stores complement each other in unit mix and location, with enough separation to provide coverage to a couple of different markets.

"The closest competitor to SecureSpace Blue Bell is 3.5 miles away, and the long-term supply picture for the area is compelling" said SecureSpace's Managing Director, Nathan McElmurry. "We worked directly with the Seller on this one since early construction, allowing us to influence the design and layout to our standards. Upon opening in the fall of 2022, our Ops team began third-party managing the store, so we already know the property and the market well. We're excited to now own it and expand our footprint in Pennsylvania."

SecureSpace Blue Bell opened in 2022 and is 100% climate-controlled. The leasing office features a modern lobby equipped with free WiFi, supplies for sale such as locks and boxes, and friendly staff to assist with all storage needs. As with all SecureSpace locations, this store features a state-of-the-art security system monitored by in-store staff and our offsite security team for maximum visibility.

Customers are invited to visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, view pictures of the space, rent a unit online without setting foot inside, or call (877) 399-0319 to talk to a friendly SecureSpace agent.





About SecureSpace Self Storage

SecureSpace Self Storage, based in Redondo Beach, CA, is one of the fastest-growing self-storage platforms in the USA with assets located primarily in high-density, urban markets. With a focus on exceptional customer service and upgraded security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that our customers can count on in any store they visit.

