TRAFFIC ADVISORY: JANNEY 5K AND FUN RUN

On Saturday, November 18, 2023, the Janney Elementary School will be hosting the Janney 5K and Fun Run. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:

Albemarle Street from Wisconsin Avenue to 42 nd Street, NW

42 nd Street from Albemarle Street to Van Ness Street, NW

Van Ness Street from 42 nd Street to 46 th Street, NW

46 th Street from Van Ness Street to Albemarle Street, NW

Albemarle Street from 46 th Street to 49 th Street, NW

Yuma Street from Wisconsin Avenue to 42nd Street, NW

The following street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.:

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 8:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.:

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

